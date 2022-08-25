Zhejiang Expressway : 2022 Interim Results Presentation
01 Result Highlights
02 Review of Operations
Outlook & Growth Strategies
Appendices
Results (unaudited) Rmb '000
1H2022
1H2021
%Change
Revenue
7,028,121
7,696,565
-8.7%
- Including: Interest income
1,174,844
1,000,786
17.4%
Operating costs
(4,216,527)
(4,308,196)
-2.1%
Gross profit
2,811,594
3,388,369
-17.0%
Securities investment gains
370,616
807,624
-54.1%
Other income and gains and losses
41,642
424,707
-90.2%
Administrative expenses
(58,800)
(53,725)
9.4%
Other expenses
(22,966)
(58,694)
-60.9%
Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of reversal
(3,861)
4,371
N/A
Share of profit of associates
408,580
510,160
-19.9%
Share of profit of a joint venture
19,573
36,601
-46.5%
Finance costs
(904,990)
(993,060)
-8.9%
Profit before tax
2,661,388
4,066,353
-34.6%
Income tax expense
(614,158)
(904,474)
-32.1%
Profit for the Period
2,047,230
3,161,879
-35.3%
- Attributable to owners of the Company
1,586,274
2,513,676
-36.9%
- Attributable to non
‐controlling interests
460,956
648,203
-28.9%
EPS (basic)
(RMB cents)
36.52
57.88
-36.9%
EPS (diluted)
(RMB cents)
36.52
54.81
-33.4%
Result Highlights -
Revenue
Revenue
Rmb million
18,000
16,263
16,000
14,000
11,837
12,617
12,452
12,000
10,000
7,697
8,000
6,601
7,028
5,711
6,000
4,102
4,000
2,000
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(restated)
(restated)
(restated)
Interim
Annual
Revenue Breakdown
Securities Operation
41.4%
Toll Operation
57.6%
Others
1.0%
Overall Revenue for the Group decreased 8.7% y
‐o ‐y to Rmb7,028 million
All news about ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
15 646 M
2 284 M
2 284 M
Net income 2022
4 207 M
614 M
614 M
Net Debt 2022
28 407 M
4 147 M
4 147 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,60x
Yield 2022
7,08%
Capitalization
23 013 M
3 360 M
3 360 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,29x
EV / Sales 2023
2,72x
Nbr of Employees
8 957
Free-Float
27,1%
