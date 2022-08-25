Log in
    576   CNE1000004S4

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(576)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-08-25 pm EDT
5.940 HKD   -2.14%
08/25ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : 2022 Interim Results Presentation
08/24Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
08/12ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
Zhejiang Expressway : 2022 Interim Results Presentation

08/25/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
Agenda

01 Result Highlights

02 Review of Operations

  1. Outlook & Growth Strategies
  2. Appendices

Result Highlights

Result Highlights

Results (unaudited) Rmb '000

1H2022

1H2021

%Change

Revenue

7,028,121

7,696,565

-8.7%

- Including: Interest income

1,174,844

1,000,786

17.4%

Operating costs

(4,216,527)

(4,308,196)

-2.1%

Gross profit

2,811,594

3,388,369

-17.0%

Securities investment gains

370,616

807,624

-54.1%

Other income and gains and losses

41,642

424,707

-90.2%

Administrative expenses

(58,800)

(53,725)

9.4%

Other expenses

(22,966)

(58,694)

-60.9%

Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of reversal

(3,861)

4,371

N/A

Share of profit of associates

408,580

510,160

-19.9%

Share of profit of a joint venture

19,573

36,601

-46.5%

Finance costs

(904,990)

(993,060)

-8.9%

Profit before tax

2,661,388

4,066,353

-34.6%

Income tax expense

(614,158)

(904,474)

-32.1%

Profit for the Period

2,047,230

3,161,879

-35.3%

- Attributable to owners of the Company

1,586,274

2,513,676

-36.9%

- Attributable to noncontrolling interests

460,956

648,203

-28.9%

EPS (basic) (RMB cents)

36.52

57.88

-36.9%

EPS (diluted) (RMB cents)

36.52

54.81

-33.4%

Result Highlights - Revenue

Revenue

Rmb million

18,000

16,263

16,000

14,000

11,837

12,617

12,452

12,000

10,000

7,697

8,000

6,601

7,028

5,711

6,000

4,102

4,000

2,000

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(restated)

(restated)

(restated)

Interim

Annual

Revenue Breakdown

Securities Operation

41.4%

Toll Operation

57.6%

Others

1.0%

Overall Revenue for the Group decreased 8.7% yoy to Rmb7,028 million

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 03:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
