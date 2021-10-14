Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for September, 2021
Compile date: October 14, 2021
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
77,991
-2.90%
5,106.3
-6.01%
73.3%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
82,785
+4.71%
8,184.6
5.23%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
34,720
-7.34%
3,591.6
-6.58%
67.6%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
34,005
27.59%
1,712.3
7.63%
75.2%
Hanghui Expressway
122.3
25,322
9.98%
2,006.9
12.26%
80.7%
Huihang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
8,941
17.40%
451.2
17.56%
85.1%
Shenjiahuhang Expressway
92.9
37,163
0.13%
2,406.0
0.72%
56.5%
Zhoushan Bridge
46.3
24,307
8.02%
3,075.4
5.43%
52.2%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
12,420
2.38%
1,985.4
3.14%
n/a
Zhajiasu Expressway
50.3
40,696
3.37%
1,458.2
2.36%
73.2%
