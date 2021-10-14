Log in
    576   CNE1000004S4

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(576)
Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

10/14/2021
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for September, 2021

Compile date: October 14, 2021

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

77,991

-2.90%

5,106.3

-6.01%

73.3%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

82,785

+4.71%

8,184.6

5.23%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

34,720

-7.34%

3,591.6

-6.58%

67.6%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

34,005

27.59%

1,712.3

7.63%

75.2%

Hanghui Expressway

122.3

25,322

9.98%

2,006.9

12.26%

80.7%

Huihang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

8,941

17.40%

451.2

17.56%

85.1%

Shenjiahuhang Expressway

92.9

37,163

0.13%

2,406.0

0.72%

56.5%

Zhoushan Bridge

46.3

24,307

8.02%

3,075.4

5.43%

52.2%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

12,420

2.38%

1,985.4

3.14%

n/a

Zhajiasu Expressway

50.3

40,696

3.37%

1,458.2

2.36%

73.2%

  • Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
    fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 237 M 2 677 M 2 677 M
Net income 2021 4 742 M 736 M 736 M
Net Debt 2021 31 896 M 4 954 M 4 954 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,35x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 23 646 M 3 668 M 3 672 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 8 055
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,44 CNY
Average target price 7,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Jie Yuan General Manager & Executive Director
Liya Ruan Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Hong Yu Non-Executive Chairman
Ker Wei Pei Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Tsang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.0.31%3 668
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.07%29 916
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.56%7 166
CCR S.A.-6.53%4 461
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-3.69%4 433
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415