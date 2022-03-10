Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
03/10/2022 | 03:33am EST
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for February, 2022
Compile date: March 10, 2022
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
54,870
18.10%
3,290.8
16.61%
78.7%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
65,329
9.69%
5,887.2
12.88%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
28,725
-0.57%
2,327.9
7.98%
77.2%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
28,641
25.30%
1,143.4
27.09%
83.8%
Hanghui Expressway
122.3
28,858
7.33%
1,714.2
10.32%
87.9%
Huihang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
17,782
29.04%
648.1
25.38%
91.8%
Shenjiahuhang Expressway
92.9
26,870
13.07%
1,436.5
18.34%
65.5%
Zhoushan Bridge
46.3
17,172
13.46%
1,783.9
18.44%
62.0%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
18,521
22.69%
2,085.6
28.68%
n/a
Zhajiasu Expressway
50.3
27,755
6.11%
848.2
6.58%
75.8%
Please be kindly advised thatJanuary and February figures are heavily affected by, among others, the varying dates on which the Chinese Lunar New Year falls each year, resulting in distorted year-on-year comparisons.
Should you have any questions, please contactTony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700; fax86-571-87950329;email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn
Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.
Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.
Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:32:02 UTC.