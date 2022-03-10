Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for February, 2022

Compile date: March 10, 2022

Traffic volumes and toll revenues Mileage in Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue Passenger operation(km) Full trips Y-o-Y increase Rmb'000 Y-o-Y increase vehicles Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway 102.6 54,870 18.10% 3,290.8 16.61% 78.7% Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway 145.3 65,329 9.69% 5,887.2 12.88% Shangsan Expressway 141.4 28,725 -0.57% 2,327.9 7.98% 77.2% Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section 69.7 28,641 25.30% 1,143.4 27.09% 83.8% Hanghui Expressway 122.3 28,858 7.33% 1,714.2 10.32% 87.9% Huihang Expressway (Anhui) 81.6 17,782 29.04% 648.1 25.38% 91.8% Shenjiahuhang Expressway 92.9 26,870 13.07% 1,436.5 18.34% 65.5% Zhoushan Bridge 46.3 17,172 13.46% 1,783.9 18.44% 62.0% LongLiLiLong Expressway 222.2 18,521 22.69% 2,085.6 28.68% n/a Zhajiasu Expressway 50.3 27,755 6.11% 848.2 6.58% 75.8%

Please be kindly advised that January and February figures are heavily affected by, among others, the varying dates on which the Chinese Lunar New Year falls each year, resulting in distorted year-on-year comparisons.

