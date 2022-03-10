Log in
    576   CNE1000004S4

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(576)
Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

03/10/2022 | 03:33am EST
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for February, 2022

Compile date: March 10, 2022

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

54,870

18.10%

3,290.8

16.61%

78.7%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

65,329

9.69%

5,887.2

12.88%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

28,725

-0.57%

2,327.9

7.98%

77.2%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

28,641

25.30%

1,143.4

27.09%

83.8%

Hanghui Expressway

122.3

28,858

7.33%

1,714.2

10.32%

87.9%

Huihang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

17,782

29.04%

648.1

25.38%

91.8%

Shenjiahuhang Expressway

92.9

26,870

13.07%

1,436.5

18.34%

65.5%

Zhoushan Bridge

46.3

17,172

13.46%

1,783.9

18.44%

62.0%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

18,521

22.69%

2,085.6

28.68%

n/a

Zhajiasu Expressway

50.3

27,755

6.11%

848.2

6.58%

75.8%

  • Please be kindly advised that January and February figures are heavily affected by, among others, the varying dates on which the Chinese Lunar New Year falls each year, resulting in distorted year-on-year comparisons.
  • Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
    fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
