Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for May, 2022

Compile date: June 10, 2022

Traffic volumes and toll revenues Mileage in Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue Passenger operation(km) Full trips Y-o-Y increase Rmb'000 Y-o-Y increase vehicles Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway 102.6 32,517 -56.90% 2,693.9 -41.60% 65.0% Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway 145.3 66,941 -15.20% 7,034.8 -4.95% Shangsan Expressway 141.4 21,173 -39.54% 2,493.3 -29.28% 59.7% Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section 69.7 22,690 -28.84% 1,242.1 -17.58% 58.9% Hanghui Expressway 122.3 17,555 -23.18% 1,328.1 -18.20% 80.4% Huihang Expressway (Anhui) 81.6 4,583 -45.08% 243.4 -31.38% 75.3% Shenjiahuhang Expressway 92.9 23,171 -36.71% 1,676.9 -24.88% 49.3% Zhoushan Bridge 46.3 14,693 -42.61% 1,764.5 -37.00% 54.1% LongLiLiLong Expressway 222.2 9,997 -23.08% 1,628.7 -14.49% n/a Zhajiasu Expressway 50.3 23,549 -32.49% 965.4 -27.83% 56.4%

The outbreak of COVID-19 situation in neighboring Shanghai, while improving, continued to have an impact in May, and subsequent travel restrictions were responsible for the significant traffic declines above.

Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng , the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;

fax 86-571-87950329; email : zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.