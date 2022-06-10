Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for May, 2022
Compile date: June 10, 2022
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
32,517
-56.90%
2,693.9
-41.60%
65.0%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
66,941
-15.20%
7,034.8
-4.95%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
21,173
-39.54%
2,493.3
-29.28%
59.7%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
22,690
-28.84%
1,242.1
-17.58%
58.9%
Hanghui Expressway
122.3
17,555
-23.18%
1,328.1
-18.20%
80.4%
Huihang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
4,583
-45.08%
243.4
-31.38%
75.3%
Shenjiahuhang Expressway
92.9
23,171
-36.71%
1,676.9
-24.88%
49.3%
Zhoushan Bridge
46.3
14,693
-42.61%
1,764.5
-37.00%
54.1%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
9,997
-23.08%
1,628.7
-14.49%
n/a
Zhajiasu Expressway
50.3
23,549
-32.49%
965.4
-27.83%
56.4%
The outbreak of COVID-19 situation in neighboring Shanghai, while improving, continued to have an impact in May, and subsequent travel restrictions were responsible for the significant traffic declines above.
