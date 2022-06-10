Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    576   CNE1000004S4

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(576)
2022-06-10
7.120 HKD    0.00%
Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for May, 2022

Compile date: June 10, 2022

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

32,517

-56.90%

2,693.9

-41.60%

65.0%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

66,941

-15.20%

7,034.8

-4.95%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

21,173

-39.54%

2,493.3

-29.28%

59.7%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

22,690

-28.84%

1,242.1

-17.58%

58.9%

Hanghui Expressway

122.3

17,555

-23.18%

1,328.1

-18.20%

80.4%

Huihang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

4,583

-45.08%

243.4

-31.38%

75.3%

Shenjiahuhang Expressway

92.9

23,171

-36.71%

1,676.9

-24.88%

49.3%

Zhoushan Bridge

46.3

14,693

-42.61%

1,764.5

-37.00%

54.1%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

9,997

-23.08%

1,628.7

-14.49%

n/a

Zhajiasu Expressway

50.3

23,549

-32.49%

965.4

-27.83%

56.4%

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 situation in neighboring Shanghai, while improving, continued to have an impact in May, and subsequent travel restrictions were responsible for the significant traffic declines above.
  • Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
    fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
