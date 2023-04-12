Advanced search
    576   CNE1000004S4

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(576)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:41 2023-04-12 pm EDT
6.660 HKD   +1.68%
04/12Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
PU
04/10Zhejiang Expressway : Corporate Governance Report 2022
PU
04/07Zhejiang Securities to Provide Underwriting Services for Affiliate's Shenzhen IPO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

04/12/2023 | 11:45pm EDT
Mon th ly R epo rt on Op erational S tat is tics fo r March, 2023

Compile date: April 13, 2023

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

91,749

87.15%

5,954.0

60.22%

78.4%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

87,875

27.58%

8,560.5

18.39%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

32,765

28.62%

3,309.7

12.18%

70.1%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

32,683

13.54%

1,614.8

8.69%

75.2%

Hanghui Expressway

122.3

24,568

30.30%

1,910.9

23.65%

86.4%

Huihang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

8,878

48.98%

457.2

53.99%

86.9%

Shenjiahuhang Expressway

92.9

39,030

46.71%

2,403.3

27.52%

57.7%

Zhoushan Bridge

46.3

28,753

83.18%

3,408.1

74.43%

57.3%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

13,261

19.33%

2,081.8

10.89%

n/a

Zhajiasu Expressway

50.3

42,525

58.00%

1,428.9

36.78%

76.0%

  • Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
    fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 03:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
