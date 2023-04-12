Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
04/12/2023 | 11:45pm EDT
Mon th ly R epo rt on Op erational S tat is tics fo r March, 2023
Compile date: April 13, 2023
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
91,749
87.15%
5,954.0
60.22%
78.4%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
87,875
27.58%
8,560.5
18.39%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
32,765
28.62%
3,309.7
12.18%
70.1%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
32,683
13.54%
1,614.8
8.69%
75.2%
Hanghui Expressway
122.3
24,568
30.30%
1,910.9
23.65%
86.4%
Huihang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
8,878
48.98%
457.2
53.99%
86.9%
Shenjiahuhang Expressway
92.9
39,030
46.71%
2,403.3
27.52%
57.7%
Zhoushan Bridge
46.3
28,753
83.18%
3,408.1
74.43%
57.3%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
13,261
19.33%
2,081.8
10.89%
n/a
Zhajiasu Expressway
50.3
42,525
58.00%
1,428.9
36.78%
76.0%
Should you have any questions, please contactTony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700; fax86-571-87950329;email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn
Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.
Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.
Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 03:44:02 UTC.