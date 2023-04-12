Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)

Mon th ly R epo rt on Op erational S tat is tics fo r March, 2023

Compile date: April 13, 2023

Traffic volumes and toll revenues Mileage in Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue Passenger operation(km) Full trips Y-o-Y increase Rmb'000 Y-o-Y increase vehicles Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway 102.6 91,749 87.15% 5,954.0 60.22% 78.4% Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway 145.3 87,875 27.58% 8,560.5 18.39% Shangsan Expressway 141.4 32,765 28.62% 3,309.7 12.18% 70.1% Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section 69.7 32,683 13.54% 1,614.8 8.69% 75.2% Hanghui Expressway 122.3 24,568 30.30% 1,910.9 23.65% 86.4% Huihang Expressway (Anhui) 81.6 8,878 48.98% 457.2 53.99% 86.9% Shenjiahuhang Expressway 92.9 39,030 46.71% 2,403.3 27.52% 57.7% Zhoushan Bridge 46.3 28,753 83.18% 3,408.1 74.43% 57.3% LongLiLiLong Expressway 222.2 13,261 19.33% 2,081.8 10.89% n/a Zhajiasu Expressway 50.3 42,525 58.00% 1,428.9 36.78% 76.0%

Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng , the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;

fax 86-571-87950329; email : zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.