Zhejiang Expressway : (1) Proposed General Mandate to Issue H Shares; and (2) Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Circular. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 0576) (1) PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE H SHARES; AND (2) NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice for convening the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center, 199 Wuxing Road, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China is set out on pages 6 to 10 of this Circular. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. In case of holders of H Shares, the proxy form shall be lodged with the Company's H Shares Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the AGM (i.e. no later than 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021) (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. March 30, 2021 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTERFROMTHEBOARD .................................................... 3 NOTICEOFAGM .............................................................. 6 DEFINITIONS In this Circular, unless the context specifies otherwise, the following expressions shall have the meanings stated below: "AGM" the 2020 general meeting of the Shareholders to be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center, 199 Wuxing Road, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC, the notice of which is set out on pages 6 to 10 of this Circular "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "business day" any day, other than a Saturday or Sunday or a public holiday in the PRC, on which banks are generally open for business in the PRC "Circular" this circular to the Shareholders "Company" Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (एϪလ؄Ӱ৷஺ʮ༩ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ ̡), a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability "controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Shares" overseas listed foreign shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1 per share, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Latest Practicable Date" March 26, 2021, being the latest practicable date for ascertaining certain information in this Circular "Listing Rules" Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange 1 DEFINITIONS "PRC" the People's Republic of China (for the purpose of this Circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary(ies)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "%" per cent. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 0576) Chairman of the Company: Mr. YU Zhihong Executive Directors: Mr. CHEN Ninghui Ms. LUO Jianhu Registered Address: 12/F, Block A, Dragon Century Plaza 1 Hangda Road Hangzhou City, Zhejiang 310007 The People's Republic of China Non-executive Directors: Mr. DAI Benmeng Mr. YUAN Yingjie Mr. FAN Ye Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa Mr. CHEN Bin To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, Principal Business Address: 5/F., No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center 199 Wuxing Road Hangzhou Zhejiang Province 310020 The People's Republic of ChinaMarch 30, 2021 (1) PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE H SHARES; AND (2) NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this Circular is, among other things, to give you notice of the AGM and to provideyou with information in relation to the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. 2. PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE H SHARES In order to increase the flexibility and efficiency in operation, and to give discretion to the Board in the event that it becomes desirable to issue H Shares, the Company proposes to obtain the Shareholders' approval for the grant of the general mandate to separately or concurrently allot, issue and/ or deal with additional H Shares up to the limit of 20% of the H Shares in issue on the date of the passing of the relevant resolution at the AGM. Any exercise of the power by the Directors under the general mandate shall comply with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules, the Articles of Association and the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC. The general mandate will be effective from the date of passing the relevant resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (a) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(b) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association or other applicable laws to be held; or

(c) the revocation or variation of the authority given to the Board under this resolution by special resolution of the Company in general meeting. To timely and effectively promote relevant works, the Board will be authorized to grant the general mandate to the Chairman and General Manager to individually or jointly issue H Shares at their absolute discretion. 3. DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 23, 2021, in relation to, among others, the proposed payment of a dividend of RMB35.5 cents per share to the Shareholders. The proposed payment of dividend is subject to approval by the Shareholders at the AGM. Upon obtaining the approval of Shareholders at the AGM, the dividend is expected to be paid to the Shareholders no later than June 30, 2021. 4. AGM You will find on pages 6 to 10 of this Circular a notice of the AGM to be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center, 199 Wuxing Road, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the PRC. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. In case of H Shares, the proxy form shall be lodged with the Company's H Shares Registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the AGM (i.e. no later than 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021) (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. 5. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This Circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this Circular misleading. 6. RECOMMENDATION The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that all resolutions set out in the notice of AGM for consideration and approval by Shareholders are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of all resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. Yours faithfully, On behalf of the Board Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. YU Zhihong Chairman (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock code: 0576) NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center, 199 Wuxing Road, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification or amendment the following resolutions: AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. to consider and approve the report of the directors of the Company for the year 2020;

2. to consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year 2020;

3. to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year 2020;

4. to consider and approve dividend of RMB35.5 cents per share in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020;

5. to consider and approve the final accounts of the Company for the year 2020 and the financial budget of the Company for the year 2021;

6. to consider and approve the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong as the Hong Kong auditor of the Company, and to authorize the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix their remuneration;

7. to consider and approve the re-appointment of Pan China Certified Public Accountants as the PRC auditor of the Company, and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration; AS SPECIAL RESOLUTION 8. to consider and approve the grant of a general mandate to the Board to issue, allot and deal with additional H Shares (as defined in the Circular of the Company dated March 30, 2021) not exceeding 20% of the H Shares of the Company in issue and authorize the Board to make corresponding amendments to the articles of association of the Company ("Articles of Association") as it thinks fit so as to reflect the new capital structure upon the allotment or issuance of H Shares, the details are as follows: "THAT (A) (a) subject to paragraph (c) and in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Articles of Association of the Company and the applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, the exercise by the Board during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with, either separately or concurrently, additional H Shares of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers be hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorize the Board during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements, options and rights of exchange or conversion which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the aggregate nominal amount of H Shares of the Company allotted, issued and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued and dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Board pursuant to the approval granted in paragraph (a) shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of H Shares of the Company in issue on the date of passing this resolution, other than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or (ii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company; and (d)For the purpose of this special resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of passing of this resolution until the earliest of: • the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

• the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or other applicable laws to be held; or

• the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by a resolution of the shareholders at any general meeting of the Company. "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong) and an offer, allotment or issue of shares by way of rights shall be construed accordingly. (B) The Board be authorized to make corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company as it thinks fit so as to reflect the new capital structure upon the allotment or issuance of shares as provided in sub-paragraph (a) of paragraph (A) of this resolution.

(C) The Board is authorized to grant the general mandate to the Chairman and General Manager to individually or jointly issue H Shares at their absolute discretion." By order of the Board Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. Tony Zheng Company Secretary Hangzhou, PRC March 30, 2021 Notes: 1. Registration procedures for attending the AGM (a) Holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shares") and domestic shares of the Company ("Domestic Shares") intending to attend the AGM should return the reply slip for attending the AGM to the Company by post or by facsimile (address and facsimile numbers are shown in paragraph 6(b) below) such that the same shall be received by the Company on or before April 20, 2021. (b) A shareholder or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the AGM. If a corporate shareholder appoints its legal representative to attend the meeting, such legal representative shall produce proof of identity and a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder appointing such legal representative to attend the meeting.

2. Proxy (a) A shareholder eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint, in written form, one or more proxies to attend and vote at the AGM on behalf of him/her/it. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. (b) A proxy shall be appointed by a written instrument signed by the appointor or an attorney authorized by him/her/it for such purpose. If the appointor is a corporation, the same shall be affixed with the seal of such corporation, or signed by its director(s) or duly authorized representative(s). If the instrument appointing a proxy is signed by a person authorized by the appointor, the power of attorney or other authorisation document(s) shall be notarized. (c) To be valid, the power of attorney or other authorisation document(s) (which have been notarized) together with the completed form of proxy must be delivered, in the case of holders of Domestic Shares, to the Company at the address shown in paragraph 6(b) below and, in the case of holders of H Shares, to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, at least 24 hours before the time designated for holding of the AGM (or any adjournment thereof). (d) Any vote of the shareholders of the Company present in person or by proxy at the AGM must be taken by poll.

3. Book closing period For the purpose of the AGM and to determine the shareholders who qualify for the proposed dividend, the register of members holding H shares of the company will be closed from April 1, 2021 to April 21, 2021 (both days inclusive), and from April 27, 2021 to May 2, 2021 (both days inclusive).

4. Last Day of Transfer and Record Date Holders of H Shares who intend to attend the AGM and qualify for the proposed dividend must deliver all transfer instruments and the relevant shares certificates to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Rooms 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, at or before 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2021 and on April 26, 2021, respectively. For the purpose of the AGM and qualify for the proposed dividend, the record date will be April 21, 2021 and May 2, 2021 respectively.

5. Dividend Payable date

Upon relevant approval by shareholders at the AGM, the dividend is expected to be paid by no later than June 30, 2021. 6. Miscellaneous (a) The AGM will not last for more than one day. Shareholders who attend shall bear their own traveling and accommodation expenses.

(b) The principal place of business of the Company in the PRC is: 5/F, No. 2 Mingzhu International Business Center 199 Wuxing Road Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province People's Republic of China 310020 Telephone No.: (+86)-571-8798 7700 Facsimile No.: (+86)-571-8795 0329 As at the date of this notice, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. CHEN Ninghui and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YUAN Yingjie and Mr. FAN Ye; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin. 10 Attachments Original document

