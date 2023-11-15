Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
November 15, 2023 at 03:10 am EST
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for October, 2023
Compile date: November 13, 2023
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
82,966
21.26%
4,848.4
16.89%
77.7%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
81,988
17.60%
7,163.3
17.11%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
30,395
9.66%
2,687.8
8.30%
68.0%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
33,056
39.81%
1,409.0
37.05%
72.5%
Hanghui Expressway
122.3
26,378
15.71%
1,640.9
14.48%
86.1%
Huihang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
10,408
32.23%
404.2
35.55%
93.8%
Shenjiahuhang Expressway
92.9
37,737
19.89%
2,049.3
15.68%
56.2%
Zhoushan Bridge
46.3
29,449
44.00%
2,816.1
43.56%
55.2%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
13,954
16.33%
1,785.7
14.86%
n/a
Zhajiasu Expressway
50.3
40,566
24.91%
1,224.7
21.38%
75.2%
Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn
Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.
Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation and management of high-grade roads. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through three segments. The Toll Operation segment is engaged in the operation and management of high-grade roads, and the earning tolls from expressways. The Security segment is engaged in the provision of security brokerage, securities margin trading, security lending, security underwriting, asset management, advisory services and security trading. Other Business segment is engaged in real estate development, hotel operation and others.