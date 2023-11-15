Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for October, 2023

Compile date: November 13, 2023

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

82,966

21.26%

4,848.4

16.89%

77.7%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

81,988

17.60%

7,163.3

17.11%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

30,395

9.66%

2,687.8

8.30%

68.0%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

33,056

39.81%

1,409.0

37.05%

72.5%

Hanghui Expressway

122.3

26,378

15.71%

1,640.9

14.48%

86.1%

Huihang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

10,408

32.23%

404.2

35.55%

93.8%

Shenjiahuhang Expressway

92.9

37,737

19.89%

2,049.3

15.68%

56.2%

Zhoushan Bridge

46.3

29,449

44.00%

2,816.1

43.56%

55.2%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

13,954

16.33%

1,785.7

14.86%

n/a

Zhajiasu Expressway

50.3

40,566

24.91%

1,224.7

21.38%

75.2%

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

