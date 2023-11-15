Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for October, 2023

Compile date: November 13, 2023

Traffic volumes and toll revenues Mileage in Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue Passenger operation(km) Full trips Y-o-Y increase Rmb'000 Y-o-Y increase vehicles Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway 102.6 82,966 21.26% 4,848.4 16.89% 77.7% Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway 145.3 81,988 17.60% 7,163.3 17.11% Shangsan Expressway 141.4 30,395 9.66% 2,687.8 8.30% 68.0% Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section 69.7 33,056 39.81% 1,409.0 37.05% 72.5% Hanghui Expressway 122.3 26,378 15.71% 1,640.9 14.48% 86.1% Huihang Expressway (Anhui) 81.6 10,408 32.23% 404.2 35.55% 93.8% Shenjiahuhang Expressway 92.9 37,737 19.89% 2,049.3 15.68% 56.2% Zhoushan Bridge 46.3 29,449 44.00% 2,816.1 43.56% 55.2% LongLiLiLong Expressway 222.2 13,954 16.33% 1,785.7 14.86% n/a Zhajiasu Expressway 50.3 40,566 24.91% 1,224.7 21.38% 75.2%

Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng , the Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;

fax 86-571-87950329; email : zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.