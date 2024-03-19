Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for February, 2024

Compile date: March 18, 2024

Traffic volumes and toll revenues Mileage in Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue Passenger operation(km) Full trips Y-o-Y increase Rmb'000 Y-o-Y increase vehicles Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway 102.6 70,545 -22.62% 3,639.6 -35.51% 86.8% Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway 145.3 77,128 -15.41% 5,808.4 -30.76% Shangsan Expressway 141.4 33,121 -8.32% 2,160.4 -34.68% 85.9% Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section 69.7 29,504 -16.66% 1,086.5 -30.60% 85.7% HangHui Expressway 122.3 38,985 17.60% 2,029.2 -11.26% 92.8% HuiHang Expressway (Anhui) 81.6 28,186 37.69% 928.0 14.24% 97.4% ZhouShan Bridge 46.3 20,259 -29.42% 1,929.5 -41.08% 69.3% LongLiLiLong Expressway 222.2 23,397 13.27% 2,316.3 -14.52% n/a ZhaJiaSu Expressway 50.3 35,225 -19.98% 924.0 -34.46% 81.9% HuangQuNan Expressway 161.0 20,502 25.51% 1,686.0 -7.25% n/a

Please be kindly advised that January and February figures are heavily affected by, among others, the varying dates on which the Chinese Lunar New Year falls each year, resulting in distorted year-on-year comparisons.

Should you have any questions regarding the above, please contact Tony Zheng , email : zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

