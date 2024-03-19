Zhejiang Expressway : Report on Operational Status (Traffic Statistic)
March 18, 2024 at 08:27 pm EDT
Share
Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for February, 2024
Compile date: March 18, 2024
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
70,545
-22.62%
3,639.6
-35.51%
86.8%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
77,128
-15.41%
5,808.4
-30.76%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
33,121
-8.32%
2,160.4
-34.68%
85.9%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
29,504
-16.66%
1,086.5
-30.60%
85.7%
HangHui Expressway
122.3
38,985
17.60%
2,029.2
-11.26%
92.8%
HuiHang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
28,186
37.69%
928.0
14.24%
97.4%
ZhouShan Bridge
46.3
20,259
-29.42%
1,929.5
-41.08%
69.3%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
23,397
13.27%
2,316.3
-14.52%
n/a
ZhaJiaSu Expressway
50.3
35,225
-19.98%
924.0
-34.46%
81.9%
HuangQuNan Expressway
161.0
20,502
25.51%
1,686.0
-7.25%
n/a
Please be kindly advised that January and February figures are heavily affected by, among others, the varying dates on which the Chinese Lunar New Year falls each year, resulting in distorted year-on-year comparisons.
Should you have any questions regarding the above, please contact Tony Zheng, email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn
Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.
Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on
18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 March 2024 00:26:02 UTC.
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation and management of high-grade roads. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through three segments. The Toll Operation segment is engaged in the operation and management of high-grade roads, and the earning tolls from expressways. The Security segment is engaged in the provision of security brokerage, securities margin trading, security lending, security underwriting, asset management, advisory services and security trading. Other Business segment is engaged in real estate development, hotel operation and others.