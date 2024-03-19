Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for February, 2024

Compile date: March 18, 2024

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

70,545

-22.62%

3,639.6

-35.51%

86.8%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

77,128

-15.41%

5,808.4

-30.76%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

33,121

-8.32%

2,160.4

-34.68%

85.9%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

29,504

-16.66%

1,086.5

-30.60%

85.7%

HangHui Expressway

122.3

38,985

17.60%

2,029.2

-11.26%

92.8%

HuiHang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

28,186

37.69%

928.0

14.24%

97.4%

ZhouShan Bridge

46.3

20,259

-29.42%

1,929.5

-41.08%

69.3%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

23,397

13.27%

2,316.3

-14.52%

n/a

ZhaJiaSu Expressway

50.3

35,225

-19.98%

924.0

-34.46%

81.9%

HuangQuNan Expressway

161.0

20,502

25.51%

1,686.0

-7.25%

n/a

  • Please be kindly advised that January and February figures are heavily affected by, among others, the varying dates on which the Chinese Lunar New Year falls each year, resulting in distorted year-on-year comparisons.
  • Should you have any questions regarding the above, please contact Tony Zheng, email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 00:26:02 UTC.