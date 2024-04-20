Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for March, 2024
Compile date: April 19, 2024
Traffic volumes and toll revenues
Mileage in
Average daily traffic volume
Average daily toll revenue
Passenger
operation(km)
Full trips
Y-o-Y increase
Rmb'000
Y-o-Y increase
vehicles
Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway
102.6
95,473
4.06%
5781.4
-2.90%
80.2%
Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway
145.3
90,716
3.23%
8533.6
-0.31%
Shangsan Expressway
141.4
34,761
6.09%
3307.4
-0.07%
71.6%
Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section
69.7
30,512
-6.64%
1595.7
-1.18%
74.6%
HangHui Expressway
122.3
27,591
12.30%
2053.8
7.48%
87.5%
HuiHang Expressway (Anhui)
81.6
12,503
40.83%
560.2
22.53%
93.3%
ZhouShan Bridge
46.3
25,071
-12.81%
3754.9
10.18%
58.3%
LongLiLiLong Expressway
222.2
15,225
14.81%
2230.0
7.12%
n/a
ZhaJiaSu Expressway
50.3
44,131
3.78%
1421.5
-0.52%
76.7%
HuangQuNan Expressway
161.0
11,803
26.78%
1471.8
18.27%
n/a
- Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn
Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.
Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.
