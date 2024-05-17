Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for March, 2024

Compile date: April 19, 2024

Traffic volumes and toll revenues Mileage in Average daily traffic volume Average daily toll revenue Passenger operation(km) Full trips Y-o-Y increase Rmb'000 Y-o-Y increase vehicles Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway 102.6 95,473 4.06% 5,781.4 -2.90% 80.2% Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway 145.3 90,716 3.23% 8,533.6 -0.31% Shangsan Expressway 141.4 34,761 6.09% 3,307.4 -0.07% 71.6% Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section 69.7 30,512 -6.64% 1,595.7 -1.18% 74.6% HangHui Expressway 122.3 27,591 12.30% 2,053.8 7.48% 87.5% HuiHang Expressway (Anhui) 81.6 12,503 40.83% 560.2 22.53% 93.3% ZhouShan Bridge 46.3 25,071 -12.81% 3,754.9 10.18% 58.3% LongLiLiLong Expressway 222.2 15,225 14.81% 2,230.0 7.12% n/a ZhaJiaSu Expressway 50.3 44,131 3.78% 1,421.5 -0.52% 76.7% HuangQuNan Expressway 161.0 11,803 26.78% 1,471.8 18.27% n/a

Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng , Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;

fax 86-571-87950329; email : zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.