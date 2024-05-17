Mon th ly Repor t on Op er ational S tat is tics for March, 2024

Compile date: April 19, 2024

Traffic volumes and toll revenues

Mileage in

Average daily traffic volume

Average daily toll revenue

Passenger

operation(km)

Full trips

Y-o-Y increase

Rmb'000

Y-o-Y increase

vehicles

Shanghai-Hangzhou Expressway

102.6

95,473

4.06%

5,781.4

-2.90%

80.2%

Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway

145.3

90,716

3.23%

8,533.6

-0.31%

Shangsan Expressway

141.4

34,761

6.09%

3,307.4

-0.07%

71.6%

Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway, Jinhua Section

69.7

30,512

-6.64%

1,595.7

-1.18%

74.6%

HangHui Expressway

122.3

27,591

12.30%

2,053.8

7.48%

87.5%

HuiHang Expressway (Anhui)

81.6

12,503

40.83%

560.2

22.53%

93.3%

ZhouShan Bridge

46.3

25,071

-12.81%

3,754.9

10.18%

58.3%

LongLiLiLong Expressway

222.2

15,225

14.81%

2,230.0

7.12%

n/a

ZhaJiaSu Expressway

50.3

44,131

3.78%

1,421.5

-0.52%

76.7%

HuangQuNan Expressway

161.0

11,803

26.78%

1,471.8

18.27%

n/a

  • Should you have any questions, please contact Tony Zheng, Secretary of the Board: tel. 86-571-87987700;
    fax 86-571-87950329; email: zhenghui@zjec.com.cn

Information contained in this report has not been audited, and is subject to change without notice.

Neither the Company or any of its directors, nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the information contained in this report.

Disclaimer

Zhejiang Expressway Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2024 08:44:01 UTC.