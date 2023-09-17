Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

September 16, 2023 Share

Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1106 days starting from 6-SEP-2020 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company holding stockholder, actual controller Shi Huiyong, Shi Yibei, Shareholder holding more than 5% stake Taizhou Jinchi Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), company?s shareholders Shi Heyun, Shi Hefang, Shi Meihua, and Zhong Weifeng, director, senior management personnel who directly holds shares in the company promised that within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares directly or indirectly held in the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.