Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.
September 16, 2023
Share
Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1106 days starting from 6-SEP-2020 to 17-SEP-2023.
Details:
The company holding stockholder, actual controller Shi Huiyong, Shi Yibei, Shareholder holding more than 5% stake Taizhou Jinchi Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), company?s shareholders Shi Heyun, Shi Hefang, Shi Meihua, and Zhong Weifeng, director, senior management personnel who directly holds shares in the company promised that within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management shares directly or indirectly held in the company, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.
Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, production and sales of disposable medical consumables. The Company's main products cover vacuum blood collection systems, laboratory testing consumables, body fluid collection consumables, medical care consumables and pharmaceutical packaging materials. Its products include disposable vacuum blood collection tubes, petri dishes, culture plates, cuvettes, pipette tips, disposable sterile sampling swabs, dispensers, dressing containers and others. The Company's products are applied in clinical diagnosis and nursing, scientific research and testing, pharmaceutical packaging and other fields. The Company distributes its products in the domestic market and to overseas markets, including many countries in North America, Asia, South America, Africa and Europe.