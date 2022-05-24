Log in
    603799   CNE100001VW3

ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD

(603799)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-22
92.51 CNY   +0.23%
07:11aChina's Huayou Cobalt to invest $300 million in Zimbabwe lithium mine
RE
05/02Huayou Joins Vale in Developing Indonesian Nickel Processing Plant
MT
04/27Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
China's Huayou Cobalt to invest $300 million in Zimbabwe lithium mine

05/24/2022 | 07:11am EDT
HARARE (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt plans to invest $300 million on rapid development of a lithium mine and processing plant at its newly acquired Arcadia project in Zimbabwe, according to company documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Huayou, one of the world's biggest producers of cobalt, recently completed a $422 million purchase of the hard-rock lithium mine just outside Harare from Australia-listed Prospect Resources and other Zimbabwean minorities.

"We intend to develop the project rapidly over the next year and invest around $300 million to develop the mine and construct a process plant with a capacity to treat around 4.5 million tonnes of ore and produce 400,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per annum," Huayou subsidiary Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe said in an update on the project.

The Arcadia project is expected to deliver its first batch of lithium-bearing minerals spodumene and petalite in 2023, the company said.

Lithium prices have soared this year as carmakers have struggled to source the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe said it would employ 600 locals during the construction phase, with up to 900 jobs being created when production begins.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Helen Reid and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED -0.53% 0.945 Delayed Quote.19.50%
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD 0.23% 92.51 End-of-day quote.-16.14%
