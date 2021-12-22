Log in
    603799   CNE100001VW3

ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD

(603799)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to buy Zimbabwe's Prospect Lithium for $422 million

12/22/2021 | 06:36am EST
HARARE (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said on Wednesday it would buy Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe and its related creditor's rights for a combined $422 million.

Huayou Cobalt Executive Vice-chairman George Fang told Reuters in September that the company was seeking to invest in lithium mining and processing, as China's biggest cobalt refiner strives to expand its production of minerals for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Although Fang did not disclose targeted assets, he said Huayou Cobalt was looking at lithium opportunities, along with its partners, in Africa, Australia, South America and China's western region Tibet.

Zimbabwe is desperate to attract investors into its mining sector, which it says will drive the recovery of its stricken economy. It has opened its doors to Chinese firms, which now operate several chrome, coal and gold mines.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.12% 520.77 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
GOLD -0.02% 1790.46 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.42% 169.97 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.20% 1042.4432 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
SILVER 0.59% 22.61 Delayed Quote.-15.52%
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD -0.75% 112.01 End-of-day quote.41.25%
Financials
Sales 2021 34 667 M 5 441 M 5 441 M
Net income 2021 3 354 M 526 M 526 M
Net cash 2021 3 462 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,0x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 137 B 21 467 M 21 470 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 112,01 CNY
Average target price 152,44 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hong Liang Chen Managing Director
Yan Hu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Xue Hua Chen Chairman
Zhong Yuan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wei Ping Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD41.25%21 467
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.11.81%6 156
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.26.22%4 930
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.49.01%4 827
AURUBIS AG36.48%4 272
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.12.08%3 524