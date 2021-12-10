Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300316   CNE100001DJ8

ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.

(300316)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy may compensate firms hit by anti-takeover powers, sources say

12/10/2021 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Member of the League party Giorgetti looks on during a news conference in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is considering offering compensation to firms penalised by the use of its anti-takeover powers, two government officials said, in a move intended to reduce the risk of legal disputes.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has repeatedly used the so-called "golden powers" since he came to office in February to prevent Chinese investors buying controlling stakes in companies deemed strategically important.

Following one of these cases, LPE, a Milan-based producer of semi-conductor equipment, appealed to an administrative court after the government in April prevented it from being acquired by Chinese company Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. Ltd.

The idea of offering financial redress is aimed at limiting recourse to the courts and helping the government defend itself against allegations it is depriving shareholders of their rights, said the sources, who asked not to be named.

The proposal, which has yet to be finalised, was tabled by Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, one of the sources said.

The anti-takeover legislation is normally used to ward off undesired bids in industries such as telecoms, semiconductors, banking and energy.

Italy has used it five times since the golden powers were introduced in 2012. Four of these episodes beat away Chinese bids and three have been under Draghi's ten-month old government.

The first hearing in LPE's case is scheduled for July 2022, one source said, adding Shenzhen would participate as a co-plaintiff.

Another court case could arise from Draghi's most recent use of the golden powers in November, a third source said.

This episode saw Rome block an attempted joint venture between Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and the Hong Kong arm of Applied Materials to buy the U.S.-based group's screen printing equipment business in Italy.

The source said Applied Materials' Italian unit may launch action against the government, as it deems the deal important for increasing its market share in China.

LPE declined to comment, while Applied Materials said it would not comment on talks with regulatory authorities.

(Editing by Gavin Jones and Mark Potter)

By Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. 2.62% 154.62 Delayed Quote.76.88%
LOCALITY PLANNING ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.15 End-of-day quote.-46.43%
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. 4.19% 70.88 End-of-day quote.135.64%
All news about ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.
09:28aItaly may compensate firms hit by anti-takeover powers, sources say
RE
10/29Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the N..
CI
10/21Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to recei..
CI
08/26Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the H..
CI
08/26Inner Mongolia Jinghuan Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to rec..
CI
08/26Zhejiang Jingrui Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CN..
CI
06/30Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Announces 2020 Final Profit Distri..
CI
05/24Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Approves Final Cash Dividend for 2..
CI
04/28Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the F..
CI
04/26Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 669 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net income 2021 1 656 M 260 M 260 M
Net cash 2021 304 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 96 700 M 15 162 M 15 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 70,80 CNY
Average target price 91,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun He President, General Manager & Director
Xiao Wen Lu Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Jian Wei Cao Chairman
Shi Lun Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lin Jian Fu Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.135.64%14 258
ASML HOLDING N.V.73.81%319 517
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION48.09%98 473
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED63.83%85 898
ENTEGRIS, INC.52.60%19 873
QORVO, INC.-4.04%17 587