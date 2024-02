Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co., Ltd. (SHSE:603116) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to CNY 100 million worth of its shares. The shares will be repurchased at a price not more than CNY 7 per share.

The repurchased share will be used for employee stock ownership plan and equity incentives. The funds for the repurchases are the company's own funds. The program will be valid for a period of 12 months.