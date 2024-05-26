Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Tongxing Technology CO., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

May 25, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Tongxing Technology CO., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 19-MAY-2023 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company?s shareholder, actual controller, chairman Zhang Liangcan; the company?s shareholder, actual controller, general manager, director Zhang Tianhong; the company?s shareholder, actual controller Zhang Qingyi promised within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. during the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Holding shareholder Xinchang Tongxing Investment Co., Ltd., Xinchang Tianqin Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months.



Shareholders Wang Guangming, Liu Zhigang promised within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. Director, management personnel Liu Zhigang, Wang Genfa, Zhang Liangchu, Wang Liping, Liang Lufang promised12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period will automatically be extended for 6 months. during the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company. Supervisor Wu Zhaoqing, Xu Liuyang promised 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. during the term of office in the company, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.