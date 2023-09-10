Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Wellsun Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Zhejiang Wellsun Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1109 days starting from 27-AUG-2020 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Zhejiang Wellsun Holding Co., Ltd., actual controller, director, and senior management Wu Yongqiang, actual controller and director Zhou Hua, shareholder and director Zhou Yufei, and shareholder Chen Jinxiang have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s shareholder Tiantai County Wellsun Zhihe Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and directors, supervisors and senior management who are indirect shareholders Chen Dongbin, Li Zhaogang, Wang Chuanrong, Chen Liwu, Huang Baofa, Jiang Jiabao, Wan Shengsi and Ye Huizhi have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The company?s other shareholders have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.