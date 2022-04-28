Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28 2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:71.79% 5.Cause of occurrence:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to announce its BoD's resolutions (1)The Report of 1Q 2022 Financial Result. 6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Consolidated revenue was 7,076 million RMB for 1Q22, up 24.40% compared to 5,688 million RMB for 1Q21. (2)Net profit was 593 million RMB for 1Q22, up 68.97% compared to 351 million RMB for 1Q21. (3)EPS was 0.26 RMB for 1Q21, up 73.33% compared to 0.15 RMB for 1Q21. (4)The announcement of 1Q21 financial results has not been audited by the CPA. Investors should be aware of potential risks as the actual results may vary from the preliminary results estimated internally.