Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its Board of Directors
04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/28
Time of announcement
18:03:30
Subject
On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding
(Shenzhen), to Announce the Resolutions
Approved by its Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:71.79%
5.Cause of occurrence:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to
announce its BoD's resolutions
(1)The Report of 1Q 2022 Financial Result.
6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make
the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Consolidated revenue was 7,076 million RMB for 1Q22,
up 24.40% compared to 5,688 million RMB for 1Q21.
(2)Net profit was 593 million RMB for 1Q22, up 68.97%
compared to 351 million RMB for 1Q21.
(3)EPS was 0.26 RMB for 1Q21, up 73.33%
compared to 0.15 RMB for 1Q21.
(4)The announcement of 1Q21 financial results has not been audited
by the CPA. Investors should be aware of potential risks as the actual
results may vary from the preliminary results estimated internally.
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:28 UTC.