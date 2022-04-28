Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    4958   KYG989221000

ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(4958)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
105.00 TWD   -0.47%
06:26aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its Board of Directors
PU
04/20ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of Subsidiary Qingding Precision Electronics (Huaian) Co., Ltd. to announce the Directors' Change
PU
04/20ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On behalf of Subsidiary Honghengsheng Electronical Technology (Huai'an) Co., Ltd to announce the Directors' Change
PU
Summary 
Summary

Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its Board of Directors

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 18:03:30
Subject 
 On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding
(Shenzhen), to Announce the Resolutions
Approved by its Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/28
2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:71.79%
5.Cause of occurrence:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to
announce its BoD's resolutions
(1)The Report of 1Q 2022 Financial Result.
6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make
the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Consolidated revenue was 7,076 million RMB for 1Q22,
up 24.40% compared to 5,688 million RMB for 1Q21.
(2)Net profit was 593 million RMB for 1Q22, up 68.97%
compared to 351 million RMB for 1Q21.
(3)EPS was 0.26 RMB for 1Q21, up 73.33%
compared to 0.15 RMB for 1Q21.
(4)The announcement of 1Q21 financial results has not been audited
by the CPA. Investors should be aware of potential risks as the actual
results may vary from the preliminary results estimated internally.

Disclaimer

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 172 B 5 844 M 5 844 M
Net income 2022 10 737 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2022 6,25 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 99 220 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 24 295
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 105,00 TWD
Average target price 117,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ting Chuan Li General Manager
Tun Ling Head-Finance & Senior Manager
Ching Fang Shen Chairman
Chung Hsi Li Independent Director
Chih Cheng Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED4.48%3 371
MEDIATEK INC.-32.10%43 679
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.77%18 117
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-22.27%16 178
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-6.28%10 850
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-34.01%9 908