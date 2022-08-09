Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4958   KYG989221000

ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(4958)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the First Half of 2022 Financial Results Approved by the Board of Directors

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:05:24
Subject 
 On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary
Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the First Half of
2022 Financial Results Approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:72.12%
5.Cause of occurrence:the Company's subsidiary, Avary Holding
(Shenzhen),announces the first half of 2022 financial results
approved by the board of directors
6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make
the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Avary's first half of 2022 unaudited financial results as follows:
(1)Consolidated revenue was 14.19 billion RMB for 1H22, up 18.6%
compared to 11.96 billion RMB for 1H21.
(2)Net profit was 1.43 billion RMB for 1H22, up 125.2%
compared to 0.63 billion RMB for 1H21.
(3)EPS was 0.61 RMB for 1H22, up 125.9% compared to
0.27 RMB for 1H21.
(4)The announcement of 1H22 unaudited financial results was not
audited by the CPA. Investors should be aware of potential risks
as the actual result may vary from the preliminary estimated result.

Disclaimer

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
05:36aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to..
PU
05:36aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : The company indirectly increasesd capital of Leading Interconnect S..
PU
05:26aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding to Announce th..
PU
05:26aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : To Announce the 2022 second quarter consolidated financial report s..
PU
04:46aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Zhen Ding Technology Co., Lt..
PU
04:36aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : The Change of Accounting Officer, Financial Officer and Acting Spok..
PU
07/28ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : to Hold the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference on August 9, 20..
PU
07/14ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen) to ..
PU
07/13ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : Correct the Announcement made by Subsidiary Qing Ding Precision Ele..
PU
07/13ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : Correct the Announcement made by Subsidiary Avary Holding (Shenzhen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 173 B 5 766 M 5 766 M
Net income 2022 11 074 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2022 2 083 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 109 B 3 634 M 3 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 24 295
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 115,50 TWD
Average target price 126,77 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ting Chuan Li General Manager
Tun Ling Head-Finance & Senior Manager
Ching Fang Shen Chairman
Chung Hsi Li Independent Director
Chih Cheng Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED14.93%3 634
MEDIATEK INC.-40.42%37 567
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.99%21 032
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.72%17 991
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-22.53%11 254
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-33.77%7 516