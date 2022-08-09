Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the First Half of 2022 Financial Results Approved by the Board of Directors
08/09/2022
Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary
Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the First Half of
2022 Financial Results Approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/08/09
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:72.12%
5.Cause of occurrence:the Company's subsidiary, Avary Holding
(Shenzhen),announces the first half of 2022 financial results
approved by the board of directors
6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make
the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Avary's first half of 2022 unaudited financial results as follows:
(1)Consolidated revenue was 14.19 billion RMB for 1H22, up 18.6%
compared to 11.96 billion RMB for 1H21.
(2)Net profit was 1.43 billion RMB for 1H22, up 125.2%
compared to 0.63 billion RMB for 1H21.
(3)EPS was 0.61 RMB for 1H22, up 125.9% compared to
0.27 RMB for 1H21.
(4)The announcement of 1H22 unaudited financial results was not
audited by the CPA. Investors should be aware of potential risks
as the actual result may vary from the preliminary estimated result.
