Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen), to Announce the First Half of 2022 Financial Results Approved by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:72.12% 5.Cause of occurrence:the Company's subsidiary, Avary Holding (Shenzhen),announces the first half of 2022 financial results approved by the board of directors 6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Avary's first half of 2022 unaudited financial results as follows: (1)Consolidated revenue was 14.19 billion RMB for 1H22, up 18.6% compared to 11.96 billion RMB for 1H21. (2)Net profit was 1.43 billion RMB for 1H22, up 125.2% compared to 0.63 billion RMB for 1H21. (3)EPS was 0.61 RMB for 1H22, up 125.9% compared to 0.27 RMB for 1H21. (4)The announcement of 1H22 unaudited financial results was not audited by the CPA. Investors should be aware of potential risks as the actual result may vary from the preliminary estimated result.