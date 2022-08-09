Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its BoD

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:72.12% 5.Cause of occurrence:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to announce its BoD's resolutions 6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Avary's Board approved the following resolutions: (1)The interim report and its summary for the six months ended June 30, 2022. (2)The amendament of the Company's "Insider Registration Management Mechanism". (3)The establishment of the Company's "Business Continuity Best Practice Principle" (4)The credit line application of bank loa