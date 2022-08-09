Zhen Ding Technology : On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its BoD
08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
15:05:50
Subject
On Behalf of the Company's Subsidiary, Avary Holding
to Announce the Resolutions Approved by its BoD
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Company name:Avary Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:72.12%
5.Cause of occurrence:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to
announce its BoD's resolutions
6.Countermeasures:On behalf of the Company's subsidiary to make
the announcement on MOPS in accordance with regulations.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Avary's Board
approved the following resolutions:
(1)The interim report and its summary for
the six months ended June 30, 2022.
(2)The amendament of the Company's "Insider
Registration Management Mechanism".
(3)The establishment of the Company's "Business
Continuity Best Practice Principle"
(4)The credit line application of bank loa
