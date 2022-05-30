Zhen Ding Technology : The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend Record Date
05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
18:35:47
Subject
The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend
Record Date
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/30
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Common share cash dividend of NTD4,735,245,805
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/20
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/21
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/22
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/26
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/26
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1)Cash dividend will be contributed on 2022/07/08
2)If the number of shares outstanding is affected by the changes in
share capital, the Company's chairman is authorized by the Borad of
Directors to adjust dividend payout ratio.
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:05 UTC.