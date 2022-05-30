Zhen Ding Technology : The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend Record Date

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/05/30 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Common share cash dividend of NTD4,735,245,805 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/20 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/21 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/22 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/26 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/26 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1)Cash dividend will be contributed on 2022/07/08 2)If the number of shares outstanding is affected by the changes in share capital, the Company's chairman is authorized by the Borad of Directors to adjust dividend payout ratio.