    4958   KYG989221000

ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(4958)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
114.50 TWD   -0.87%
11:49aZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY : The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend Record Date
PU
05/13UBS Adjusts Zhen Ding Technology's Price Target to NT$150 From NT$145, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/11Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Zhen Ding Technology : The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend Record Date

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 18:35:47
Subject 
 The Company's Chairman Resolved the Ex-dividend
Record Date
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/30
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Common share cash dividend of NTD4,735,245,805
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/20
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/21
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/22
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/26
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/26
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1)Cash dividend will be contributed on 2022/07/08
2)If the number of shares outstanding is affected by the changes in
share capital, the Company's chairman is authorized by the Borad of
Directors to adjust dividend payout ratio.

Disclaimer

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 172 B 5 864 M 5 864 M
Net income 2022 10 921 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2022 552 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 112 B 3 823 M 3 823 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 24 295
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 118,50 TWD
Average target price 122,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ting Chuan Li General Manager
Tun Ling Head-Finance & Senior Manager
Ching Fang Shen Chairman
Chung Hsi Li Independent Director
Chih Cheng Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED13.93%3 694
MEDIATEK INC.-28.49%46 229
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-29.93%17 494
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-18.67%16 577
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-12.77%10 148
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-36.67%9 272