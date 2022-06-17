Log in
    4958   KYG989221000

ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED

(4958)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
111.00 TWD    0.00%
Zhen Ding Technology : The Company to Attend UBS Securities' UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022

06/17/2022 | 08:04pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/18 Time of announcement 07:54:11
Subject 
 The Company to Attend UBS Securities'
UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00~17:00 (Taiwan time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webinar
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:PCB industry
outlook, the Company's operational results and Q&A
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:(1)6/20(14:00~17:00)；
6/21(10:00~17:00) (2)Please refer to MOPS or the Company's
website for related information.

Disclaimer

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 00:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 172 B 5 760 M 5 760 M
Net income 2022 10 918 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2022 2 202 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 105 B 3 519 M 3 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24 295
Free-Float 67,5%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 111,00 TWD
Average target price 124,42 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ting Chuan Li General Manager
Tun Ling Head-Finance & Senior Manager
Ching Fang Shen Chairman
Chung Hsi Li Independent Director
Chih Cheng Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED10.45%3 520
MEDIATEK INC.-30.17%46 624
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.27%17 754
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-41.88%14 443
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.22%10 060
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-28.14%8 195