Zhen Ding Technology : The Company to Attend UBS Securities' UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
06/17/2022 | 08:04pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/18
Time of announcement
07:54:11
Subject
The Company to Attend UBS Securities'
UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00~17:00 (Taiwan time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webinar
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:PCB industry
outlook, the Company's operational results and Q&A
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:(1)6/20(14:00~17:00)；
6/21(10:00~17:00) (2)Please refer to MOPS or the Company's
website for related information.
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 00:03:00 UTC.