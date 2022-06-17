Zhen Ding Technology : The Company to Attend UBS Securities' UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00~17:00 (Taiwan time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webinar 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:PCB industry outlook, the Company's operational results and Q&A 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:(1)6/20(14:00~17:00)； 6/21(10:00~17:00) (2)Please refer to MOPS or the Company's website for related information.