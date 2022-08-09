Zhen Ding Technology : The company indirectly increasesd capital of Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. through subsidiary

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
The company increased capital of subsidiary company Monterey Park
Finance Limited by US$220 million, and Monterey Park Finance Limited
inceased capital of Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology
(Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. with the same amount
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount/Unit price:N/A
Total monetary amount:NT$6,146,800 thousand
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
NT$1,771,314 thousand
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:NT$6,146,800 thousand
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
To research, develop and production of IC packages substrate,etc.
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:CN$901,732,326.52
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:-CN$8,519,574.33
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:NT$10,177,900 thousand
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:N/A
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:N/A
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Within the approved amount by BOD the capital increase can be
in whole or in batches
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Board Resolution
18.Broker:None
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Long-term investment
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/09
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/08/09
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
NT$3,592,200 thousand
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:37.93%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:1.74%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:4.13%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:NT$10,177,900 thousand
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:107.47%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:4.92%
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:11.70%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
2019:NT$13,856,234 thousand
2020:NT$13,126,424 thousand
2021:NT$16,635,039 thousand
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:NT$0
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
36.Name of the CPA:N/A
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)USDTWD Exchange Rate at 29.9350
(2)Need to be approved by Authorities