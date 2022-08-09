Zhen Ding Technology : The company indirectly increasesd capital of Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. through subsidiary

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment: The company increased capital of subsidiary company Monterey Park Finance Limited by US$220 million, and Monterey Park Finance Limited inceased capital of Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. with the same amount 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Amount/Unit price:N/A Total monetary amount:NT$6,146,800 thousand 4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee: Leading Interconnect Semiconductor Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. 5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: NT$1,771,314 thousand 6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:NT$6,146,800 thousand 7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee: To research, develop and production of IC packages substrate,etc. 8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion 9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:CN$901,732,326.52 10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest annual financial statements:-CN$8,519,574.33 11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee, up to the present moment:NT$10,177,900 thousand 12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:N/A 13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer:N/A 14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A 16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Within the approved amount by BOD the capital increase can be in whole or in batches 17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: Board Resolution 18.Broker:None 19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Long-term investment 20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/09 23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/08/09 24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment: NT$3,592,200 thousand 25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:37.93% 26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:1.74% 27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:4.13% 28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment:NT$10,177,900 thousand 29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:107.47% 30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:4.92% 31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest financial statements:11.70% 32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for the last three years: 2019:NT$13,856,234 thousand 2020:NT$13,126,424 thousand 2021:NT$16,635,039 thousand 33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last three years:NT$0 34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:N/A 35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A 36.Name of the CPA:N/A 37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A 38.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)USDTWD Exchange Rate at 29.9350 (2)Need to be approved by Authorities