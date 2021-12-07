Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWM   KYG9898S1075

ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(BWM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Query Regarding Trading Activity::

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Query Regarding Trading Activity:: Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITEDSecuritiesZHENENG JINJIANG ENV HLDG CO - KYG9898S1075 - BWM
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Query Regarding Trading ActivityDate &Time of Broadcast 07-Dec-2021 10:37:05Status NewAnnouncement ReferenceSG211207OTHRV2ZKSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)SINGAPORE EXCHANGE REGULATION PTE. LTD.Designation SURVEILLANCEQuery Description (Please provide a detailed description of the Query in the box below)07 December 2021

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited

Dear Sir

QUERY REGARDING TRADING ACTIVITY

We have noted, and draw to your attention, unusual price movements in your shares today. To maintain a fair, orderly and transparent market, please answer each of the following:

Question 1: Are you (the issuer) aware of any information not previously announced concerning you, your subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading? Such information may include events that are potentially material and price-sensitive, such as discussions and negotiations that may lead to joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions or purchase or sale of a significant asset. You may refer to paragraph 8 in Appendix 7.1 of the Mainboard Rules for further examples.
- If yes, the information shall be announced immediately.

Question 2: Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? Such information may include public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

Question 3: Can you confirm your compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703?

The Board of Directors shall collectively and individually take responsibility for the accuracy of the reply to the query. Please also refer to Practice Note 7.1 of the Mainboard Rules for guidelines to deal with particular situations and issues. This may include the issuance of a holding announcement, if necessary.

Please respond immediately via SGXNet. Where appropriate, you may want to request a trading halt or a suspension of trading. Please contact Securities Market Control (or, if you need to discuss the matter, your Account Manager in Listing Compliance) immediately. Thank you for your cooperation.

We have released this letter via SGXNet.

Yours faithfully

Kelvin Koh
Senior Vice President
Head of Surveillance

Notes:
1. An issuer must announce any information known to the issuer concerning it or any of its subsidiaries or associated companies which is necessary to avoid the establishment of a false market in the issuer s securities, or would be likely to materially affect the price or value of its securities (Rule 703).
2. An issuer must undertake a review to determine the causes of any unusual trading activity (paragraph 20 of Appendix 7.1).
3. An announcement should, among other things, state whether the issuer or any of its directors are aware of the reasons for the unusual trading activity and whether there is any material information which has not been publicly disclosed (paragraph 31 of Appendix 7.1).
4. Your responsibility under listing rules is not confined to, or necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions in this letter. Query Submission Date and Time07-Dec-2021 10:37:05
Related Announcements
Related Announcements

Disclaimer

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
04:12aQUERY REGARDING TRADING ACTIVITY : :
PU
11/02Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Posts Lower Q3 Profit Despite Jump in Revenue
MT
11/01Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the T..
CI
10/21Singapore Shares Close Lower; Zheneng Jinjiang Climbs 2% on Asset-Backed Securities Sch..
MT
10/20ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT : Unit Setting up Asset-Backed Securities Scheme in China
MT
10/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed issuance of asset-backed securities in the prc
PU
08/13ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT : Books Higher Profit, Revenue in H1
MT
08/13Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the H..
CI
07/01ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT : S&P Withdraws Credit Rating on Zheneng Jinjiang Environment
MT
06/14ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT : Pays $140 Million Balance of Syndicated Term Loan Facility
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 085 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2020 327 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2020 8 363 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 860 M 605 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 391
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ruizhi Jin Chief Financial Officer
Dong Liang Wei Executive Chairman
Liang Qi Chief Engineer
Swee Tian Ang Lead Independent Director
Theng Fong Hee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHENENG JINJIANG ENVIRONMENT HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-20.28%605
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.31.71%35 195
SUEZ21.61%14 224
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.28.97%12 622
STERICYCLE, INC.-17.31%5 335
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.36.53%4 347