Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING PROPOSAL OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO TRANSFER CERTAIN SHARES OF THE COMPANY UNDER AGREEMENT THROUGH PUBLIC SOLICITATION OF TRANSFEREES AND RESUMPTION OF A SHARES TRADING

08/26/2020 | 11:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

鄭州煤礦機械集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00564)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING PROPOSAL OF

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO TRANSFER CERTAIN SHARES

OF THE COMPANY UNDER AGREEMENT THROUGH PUBLIC SOLICITATION OF TRANSFEREES AND RESUMPTION OF A SHARES TRADING

Reference is made to the inside information announcement dated 24 August 2020 of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Company"). The Company was notified by its controlling shareholder, Henan Machinery Investment Group Co., Ltd. (河南機械裝備投資集團有限責任公司) ("HNMIC"), that HNMIC was proposing a material matter involving the Company which may lead to a change in control of the Company. In accordance with the relevant regulations of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, application has been made by the Company to halt the trading of A shares of the Company from the start of trading hours on Tuesday, 25 August 2020. It was expected that the duration of such halting will not be more than two trading days.

On 26 August 2020, the Company received a notice from HNMIC that, in order to further strengthen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, optimize the adjustment of state-owned assets layout and improve the corporate governance structure, HNMIC intends to transfer A Shares of the Company which represent 16% of the total share capital of the Company held by HNMIC through public solicitation of transferees by way of agreement, in accordance with the relevant requirements under "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Shares of Listed Companies" (Order No. 36 of SASAC, Ministry of Finance and CSRC). The transfer price shall not be lower than the higher of the arithmetic mean of the daily weighted average price of A shares for the 30 trading days preceding 27 August 2020 and the audited net asset value per share of the Company for the latest fiscal year. The final transfer price is subject to the result of public solicitation and approval by the state-owned assets supervision and administration department. After the completion of the transfer, the controlling shareholder and de facto controller of the Company may change. HNMIC still needs to obtain the approval of the state-owned assets supervision and administration department and other competent authorities for the

public solicitation of transfer. In accordance with the requirements under "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Shares of Listed Companies" (Order No. 36 of SASAC, Ministry of Finance and CSRC), after obtaining the approvals of the state-owned assets supervision and administration department and other competent authorities, the public solicitation of transfer is subject to the public announcement of the solicitation information of transferees, review and due diligence on the qualifications of the proposed transferees, signing of the share transfer agreement, review and approval of the share transfer agreement by competent authorities and procedures including share transfer and registration, whether the approval can be obtained and the time of approval is uncertain.

Based on preliminary estimates and calculations, the arithmetic mean of the daily weighted average price of A shares in the 30 trading days preceding 27 August 2020 is 6.7679/share, the audited net asset value per share of the Company for the latest fiscal year (2019) is 7.0649/share.

In accordance with the relevant regulations of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, application has been made by the Company that the trading of A shares of the Company will resume from the start of trading hours on 27 August 2020. The Company will maintain close contact with HNMIC and strictly comply with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations according to the progress of relevant matter to fulfill the information disclosure obligations. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/) and the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk/) are the Company's designated newspapers and websites for information disclosure. As to information and disclosure of the Company, those published in the media mentioned above shall prevail. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing with the shares of the Company as there are uncertainties on the aforementioned matters.

By order of the Board

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

JIAO Chengyao

Chairman

Zhengzhou, PRC, 26 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIAO Chengyao, Mr. JIA Hao, Mr. XIANG Jiayu, Mr. FU Zugang, Mr. WANG Xinying and Mr. WANG Bin and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. JIANG Hua, Mr. LI Xudong and Mr. CHENG Jinglei.

Disclaimer

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 15:06:03 UTC
