Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING PROPOSAL OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO TRANSFER CERTAIN SHARES OF THE COMPANY UNDER AGREEMENT THROUGH PUBLIC SOLICITATION OF TRANSFEREES AND RESUMPTION OF A SHARES TRADING

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited

鄭州煤礦機械集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00564)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING PROPOSAL OF

CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO TRANSFER CERTAIN SHARES

OF THE COMPANY UNDER AGREEMENT THROUGH PUBLIC SOLICITATION OF TRANSFEREES AND RESUMPTION OF A SHARES TRADING

Reference is made to the inside information announcement dated 24 August 2020 of Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Company Limited (the "Company"). The Company was notified by its controlling shareholder, Henan Machinery Investment Group Co., Ltd. (河南機械裝備投資集團有限責任公司) ("HNMIC"), that HNMIC was proposing a material matter involving the Company which may lead to a change in control of the Company. In accordance with the relevant regulations of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, application has been made by the Company to halt the trading of A shares of the Company from the start of trading hours on Tuesday, 25 August 2020. It was expected that the duration of such halting will not be more than two trading days.

On 26 August 2020, the Company received a notice from HNMIC that, in order to further strengthen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, optimize the adjustment of state-owned assets layout and improve the corporate governance structure, HNMIC intends to transfer A Shares of the Company which represent 16% of the total share capital of the Company held by HNMIC through public solicitation of transferees by way of agreement, in accordance with the relevant requirements under "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Shares of Listed Companies" (Order No. 36 of SASAC, Ministry of Finance and CSRC). The transfer price shall not be lower than the higher of the arithmetic mean of the daily weighted average price of A shares for the 30 trading days preceding 27 August 2020 and the audited net asset value per share of the Company for the latest fiscal year. The final transfer price is subject to the result of public solicitation and approval by the state-owned assets supervision and administration department. After the completion of the transfer, the controlling shareholder and de facto controller of the Company may change. HNMIC still needs to obtain the approval of the state-owned assets supervision and administration department and other competent authorities for the