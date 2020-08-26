Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING PROPOSAL OF CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO TRANSFER CERTAIN SHARES OF THE COMPANY UNDER AGREEMENT THROUGH PUBLIC SOLICITATION OF TRANSFEREES AND RESUMPTION OF A SHARES TRADING

public solicitation of transfer. In accordance with the requirements under "Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-owned Shares of Listed Companies" (Order No. 36 of SASAC, Ministry of Finance and CSRC), after obtaining the approvals of the state-owned assets supervision and administration department and other competent authorities, the public solicitation of transfer is subject to the public announcement of the solicitation information of transferees, review and due diligence on the qualifications of the proposed transferees, signing of the share transfer agreement, review and approval of the share transfer agreement by competent authorities and procedures including share transfer and registration, whether the approval can be obtained and the time of approval is uncertain.
Based on preliminary estimates and calculations, the arithmetic mean of the daily weighted average price of A shares in the 30 trading days preceding 27 August 2020 is 6.7679/share, the audited net asset value per share of the Company for the latest fiscal year (2019) is 7.0649/share.
In accordance with the relevant regulations of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, application has been made by the Company that the trading of A shares of the Company will resume from the start of trading hours on 27 August 2020. The Company will maintain close contact with HNMIC and strictly comply with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations according to the progress of relevant matter to fulfill the information disclosure obligations. China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/) and the HKExnews website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk/) are the Company's designated newspapers and websites for information disclosure. As to information and disclosure of the Company, those published in the media mentioned above shall prevail. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing with the shares of the Company as there are uncertainties on the aforementioned matters.
Zhengzhou, PRC, 26 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. JIAO Chengyao, Mr. JIA Hao, Mr. XIANG Jiayu, Mr. FU Zugang, Mr. WANG Xinying and Mr. WANG Bin and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. JIANG Hua, Mr. LI Xudong and Mr. CHENG Jinglei.