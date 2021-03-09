Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Zhenro Properties Group Limited    6158   KYG9897E1098

ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

(6158)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF US$310,000,000 9.15% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (Stock Code: 5878)

03/09/2021 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited ͍࿲ήପණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6158)

COMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF US$310,000,000 9.15%

SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (Stock Code: 5878)

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhenro Properties Group Limited (the "Company") dated January 26, 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Company informing the March 2019 Trustee of its intention to redeem all the outstanding March 2019 Notes in full on the Redemption Date. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company has redeemed an aggregate principal amount of US$310,000,000 of all the outstanding March 2019 Notes on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption") at the redemption price equal to 102.5% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, to (but not including) the Redemption Date. As of the date of this announcement, there are no outstanding March 2019 Notes in issue.

The Company considers that there will be no material impact on its financial position as a result of the Redemption. The Company has applied to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the March 2019 Notes. Such withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 16 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

Zhenro Properties Group Limited

Huang Xianzhi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Xianzhi, Mr. Chan Wai Kin and Mr. Liu Weiliang, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ou Guowei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam), Mr. Wang Chuanxu and Mr. Lin Hua.

Disclaimer

Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
03:33aCOMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF US$3 : 5878)
PU
03/07ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
03/05ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Logs $2.1 Billion Property Sales in February
MT
02/04ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Sells $300 Million Worth of 6.7% Bonds Due 2026; Files for ..
MT
02/03ZHENRO PROPERTIES'  : Total Property Sales in January Reach Nearly $2 Billion
MT
01/26ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : to Redeem Entire $310 Million of 9.15% Bonds Before Maturit..
MT
01/26ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Raises $300 Million From Green Bond Offering
MT
01/11ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Books Total Contracted Property Sales of $3 Billion in Dece..
MT
01/08ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Issues Bonds Worth $400 Million to Pay Debts
MT
01/07ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of $400 Million of 6.63%..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 988 M 5 516 M 5 516 M
Net income 2020 2 676 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2020 25 953 M 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,08x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 19 078 M 2 923 M 2 924 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 842
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhenro Properties Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,61 CNY
Last Close Price 4,37 CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xian Zhi Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Kin Chan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yu Loke Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Xu Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED11.35%2 923
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.90%44 344
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.16%37 949
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.84%33 728
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.05%27 840
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.86%26 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ