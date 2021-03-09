Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited ͍࿲ήପණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6158)

COMPLETION OF THE REDEMPTION OF US$310,000,000 9.15%

SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (Stock Code: 5878)

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhenro Properties Group Limited (the "Company") dated January 26, 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Company informing the March 2019 Trustee of its intention to redeem all the outstanding March 2019 Notes in full on the Redemption Date. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company has redeemed an aggregate principal amount of US$310,000,000 of all the outstanding March 2019 Notes on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption") at the redemption price equal to 102.5% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, to (but not including) the Redemption Date. As of the date of this announcement, there are no outstanding March 2019 Notes in issue.

The Company considers that there will be no material impact on its financial position as a result of the Redemption. The Company has applied to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the March 2019 Notes. Such withdrawal of listing is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 16 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

Zhenro Properties Group Limited

Huang Xianzhi

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Xianzhi, Mr. Chan Wai Kin and Mr. Liu Weiliang, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Ou Guowei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Loke Yu (alias Loke Hoi Lam), Mr. Wang Chuanxu and Mr. Lin Hua.