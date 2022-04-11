Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zhenro Properties Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6158   KYG9897E1098

ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

(6158)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/10 11:59:59 pm EDT
0.7400 HKD   -7.50%
04/08Zhenro Properties Books $407 Million Contracted Sales in March; Shares Gain 3%
MT
04/01China's March new home prices up marginally -private survey
RE
03/31Zhenro Properties Announces Annual Results 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China developer Zhenro defaults on interest payments for two offshore bonds

04/11/2022 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Zhenro Properties said it has missed interest payments on two offshore bonds and expects four more defaults in the coming months due to the lockdown in Shanghai, but added that it plans to make the payments by the end of May.

Shares in the country's 30th-largest developer slid 10% in Monday morning trade while its bond prices also tumbled.

"During the past few weeks due to the COVID lockdown situation in Shanghai, some of the company's operations have been halted and the progress of sales and asset disposals have been delayed," it said in a filing on Sunday.

It was not able to pay $20.4 million in combined interest for its May 2020 and June 2021 notes within the 30-day grace period after they were due on March 10.

The two notes together are worth $540 million.

Zhenro also flagged that it might miss interest payments on its September 2020, June 2020 and January 2020 notes that have grace periods ending respectively on April 10, April 14 and May 14. It might also default on the $23.4 million principal of April 2021 notes due April 13, it said.

Those four bonds combined are worth more than $860 million.

The January 2020 bond due April 2024 was trading at 13.006 cents on the dollar compared to 15.443 cents on Friday.

Zhenro plans to extend maturity of its onshore and offshore debt and dispose of assets worth up to 4 billion yuan ($630 million) in the first half, sources told Reuters in February.

($1 = 6.3717 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
04/08Zhenro Properties Books $407 Million Contracted Sales in March; Shares Gain 3%
MT
04/01China's March new home prices up marginally -private survey
RE
03/31Zhenro Properties Announces Annual Results 2021
AQ
03/31Zhenro Properties Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/30Zhenro Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of Two Series of Bonds Worth $981 Million Due..
MT
03/30Chuang's China, Chuang's Consortium Swap $5 Million of Zhenro Bonds with New Debts
MT
03/28Zhenro Properties Arm Selling Entire 51% Stake in Real Estate Developer for $24 Million
MT
03/21Zhenro Properties Group Limited Proposes Issue of USD 728,623,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due..
CI
03/17Zhenro Suspends Trading of 10.25% Perps After Non-Redemption; Shares Rally 29%
MT
03/09Zhenro Properties Logs $559 Million Contracted Sales in February
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 809 M 5 941 M 5 941 M
Net income 2021 2 446 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2021 30 849 M 4 848 M 4 848 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 837 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 467
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhenro Properties Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,65 CNY
Average target price 0,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Zhi Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Kin Chan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yu Loke Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Xu Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED-78.44%446
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.44.91%37 348
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.12%35 841
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.26%34 877
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.51%34 253
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.57%33 441