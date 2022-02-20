China's Zhenro Properties slumps, says it may not have funds to repay debt

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shares and
international bonds of Zhenro Properties slumped
further on Monday, after it said existing internal resources may
be insufficient to repay debt due in March, including a $200
million perpetual bond it has previously said it would redeem.
Zhenro's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged more than 12%,
versus a 1.9% drop in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index
.
Its dollar bond due Aug. 3 traded at 17.262
cents on the dollar, compared to 20.345 on Friday.
Shanghai-based Zhenro, the country's 30th biggest property
developer by sales, said in a Jan. 4 filing it had informed its
trustee it would redeem in full a perpetual bond due March 5
.
The company’s internal funds available for debt servicing
have become increasingly limited since the announcement was made
due to adverse market conditions, it said in a filing late on
Friday.
Zhenro added it is asking holders of the perpetual bond to
waive and forgive any default and all claims against the
company. It is offering to pay $17.5 per $1,000 principal amount
if bondholders consent.
Analysts have said Zhenro could face legal action if it does
not redeem the bond after having issued its Jan. 4 statement,
and that failure to redeem the bond could also trigger a cross
default.
Zhenro has another $50 million dollar bond due March 6
Refinitiv data show, while the amount of total
international bonds outstanding is $3.65 billion.
The firm's onshore September 2024 exchange-traded bond
, however, jumped more than 22% at the market open
on Monday, triggering an automatic suspension, though only one
trade was recorded.
Zhenro's shares and bonds first took a hit on Feb. 11 amid
reports that it had plans to restructure its dollar bonds. The
firm issued a statement on Feb. 14 calling the reports untrue
and reserving the right to pursue legal action.
