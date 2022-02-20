Log in
    6158   KYG9897E1098

ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

(6158)
China's Zhenro Properties slumps, says it may not have funds to repay debt

02/20/2022
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shares and international bonds of Zhenro Properties slumped further on Monday, after it said existing internal resources may be insufficient to repay debt due in March, including a $200 million perpetual bond it has previously said it would redeem.

Zhenro's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged more than 12%, versus a 1.9% drop in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .

Its dollar bond due Aug. 3 traded at 17.262 cents on the dollar, compared to 20.345 on Friday.

Shanghai-based Zhenro, the country's 30th biggest property developer by sales, said in a Jan. 4 filing it had informed its trustee it would redeem in full a perpetual bond due March 5 .

The company’s internal funds available for debt servicing have become increasingly limited since the announcement was made due to adverse market conditions, it said in a filing late on Friday.

Zhenro added it is asking holders of the perpetual bond to waive and forgive any default and all claims against the company. It is offering to pay $17.5 per $1,000 principal amount if bondholders consent.

Analysts have said Zhenro could face legal action if it does not redeem the bond after having issued its Jan. 4 statement, and that failure to redeem the bond could also trigger a cross default.

Zhenro has another $50 million dollar bond due March 6 Refinitiv data show, while the amount of total international bonds outstanding is $3.65 billion.

The firm's onshore September 2024 exchange-traded bond , however, jumped more than 22% at the market open on Monday, triggering an automatic suspension, though only one trade was recorded.

Zhenro's shares and bonds first took a hit on Feb. 11 amid reports that it had plans to restructure its dollar bonds. The firm issued a statement on Feb. 14 calling the reports untrue and reserving the right to pursue legal action. (Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
