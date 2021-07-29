Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Zhenro Properties Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    6158   KYG9897E1098

ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

(6158)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhenro Properties : RMB300,000,000 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE RMB1,300,000,000 7.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 ISSUED ON 2 JULY 2021)

07/29/2021 | 12:17am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 04:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 756 M 6 603 M 6 603 M
Net income 2021 3 055 M 472 M 472 M
Net Debt 2021 27 376 M 4 228 M 4 228 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 15 959 M 2 459 M 2 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 902
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhenro Properties Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,65 CNY
Average target price 5,02 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Zhi Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Kin Chan Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Yu Loke Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Xu Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Hua Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED-6.21%2 413
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED12.90%42 068
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.11%30 937
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.53%26 384
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED34.17%25 207
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.32%24 747