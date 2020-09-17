Zhidao International : GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ZHIDAO INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
志 道 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE: 01220)
GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.46(2)(a) AND 13.46(2)(b) OF THE LISTING RULES
Reference is made to the announcements of Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited (the ''Company'') (the ''Announcements'') dated 29 July 2020 and 28 August 2020 relating to the delay in publication of 2020 Annual Results and 2020 Annual Report. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.46(2)(A) AND 13.46(2)(B) OF THE LISTING RULES
Reasons for Seeking the Waiver
As disclosed in the Announcements, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the curbing and quarantine policies adopted and/or implemented by the Chinese and Pakistan government, there is delay in audit work carried out by the company's auditor which resulted in the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results and the 2020 Annual Report. As disclosed in the Announcements, the Company has applied for the waiver from the Stock Exchange.
Under Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to send to its members and other holders of its listed securities a copy of the annual report including its annual account not less than 21 days before the date of the Company's annual general meeting and in any event not more than four months after the end of the financial year to which they relate.
Under Rule 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to lay its annual financial statements before its members at its annual general meeting within the period of 6 months after the end of the financial year or accounting reference period to which the annual financial statements relate.
For identification purposes only