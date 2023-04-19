Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zhixin Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2187   KYG989A41070

ZHIXIN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(2187)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:57:41 2023-04-19 pm EDT
4.660 HKD   -1.27%
04/19China COVID protesters released after four months' detention - sources
RE
04/19Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on COVID demonstrators
RE
04/06Zhixin Group Holding Limited Appoints Lai Quanshui as Executive Director and Announces Establishment of Strategy Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China COVID protesters released after four months' detention - sources

04/19/2023 | 11:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vigil commemorating victims of a fire in Urumqi, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - At least two Chinese women who joined historic "white paper" demonstrations in Beijing calling for an end to COVID-19 curbs were released on Wednesday after almost four months in detention, two of their friends told Reuters.

The protests, unprecedented in President Xi Jinping's decade in power, began in late November in cities across China. They were suppressed by police within days but helped hasten the end of three years of tough COVID restrictions, sources have previously told Reuters.

Immediately following the protests, in which hundreds took to the streets across the country, many holding up blank sheets of paper as a symbol of their discontent, police interrogated and detained dozens of participants, according to rights groups, lawyers and friends of those individuals.

Many were only held for 24 hours or less, or were released after a few weeks.

Cao Zhixin, a 26-year-old book editor, and Zhai Dengrui, a 27-year-old teacher, were released on Wednesday, according to two friends of the individuals.

Reuters could not immediately reach the pair for comment or establish why they were released.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Beijing Public Security Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They have not previously commented on the detentions.

Human Rights Watch had reported the pair were among four protesters detained in December and charged with "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", which carries a sentence of up to five years.

Cao, shortly before she was detained, had taken a video of herself calling for help. The clip was later released by friends and widely circulated online.

In it, she mentions that several of her friends who joined the protests were taken away by police.

Other protesters fell silent under the threat of official retribution but some have spoken out against China's crackdown on the largely peaceful demonstrations.

Reuters could not independently verify the total number of protesters who were detained by police or have been charged and remain in custody.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Laurie Chen


© Reuters 2023
All news about ZHIXIN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
04/19China COVID protesters released after four months' detention - sources
RE
04/19Protester breaks silence on China's crackdown on COVID demonstrators
RE
04/06Zhixin Group Holding Limited Appoints Lai Quanshui as Executive Director and Announces ..
CI
03/15China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
RE
02/27Zhixin Group Holding Expects Loss to Breakeven in 2022
MT
02/24Zhixin Group Holding Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended..
CI
02/20Fangda Special Steel Chairman Resigns; Deputy General Manager Assumes Role
MT
01/26Rights group says several Chinese 'white paper' protestors still in detention
RE
01/09Future World Sells 6.3 Million Zhixin Group Shares for HK$16.4 Million
MT
01/04Leshi Internet Information & Technology Restores Wages, Cuts Work Week
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 765 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 20,4 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 098 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart ZHIXIN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhixin Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHIXIN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Gui Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fenyong Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Zhijie Ye Chairman
Zhong Peng You Chief Engineer
Limiao Qiu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHIXIN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED75.38%435
HOLCIM LTD22.60%38 502
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.48%20 940
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD6.22%11 566
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.48%11 111
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC28.11%10 059
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer