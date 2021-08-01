Log in
    1538   KYG9897C1033

ZHONG AO HOME GROUP LIMITED

(1538)
Zhong Ao Home : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

08/01/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 752 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2020 132 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2020 393 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,71x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 504 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 735
Free-Float 22,0%
Managers and Directors
Jian Liu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wei Lun Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Cheung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Leung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
An Xin Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHONG AO HOME GROUP LIMITED-4.05%78
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED20.21%26 178
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED30.88%13 817
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-34.80%8 954
REDFIN CORPORATION-14.66%6 094
SHIMAO SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED50.50%5 475