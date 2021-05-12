Zhong Ji Longevity Science : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REGISTRATION OF IMPORTANT PATENTS RELATED TO CANCER SCREENING APPROVED BY THE PATENT REGISTRY OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DEPARTMENT OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited

中 基 長 壽 科 學 集 團 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as ASIA PACIFIC SILK ROAD INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED亞太絲路投資有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 767)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REGISTRATION OF IMPORTANT PATENTS RELATED

TO CANCER SCREENING APPROVED BY THE PATENT REGISTRY

OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DEPARTMENT OF

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE HONG KONG

SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

This announcement is made by Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that important patents related to advanced and non-invasive detection technologies for cancer screening and monitoring owned by the Asian Advanced Medical Testing Center have been registered with the Patent Registry of the Intellectual Property Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Details of the patents are set out below: