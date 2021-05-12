Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    767   BMG989M11008

ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED

(767)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhong Ji Longevity Science : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REGISTRATION OF IMPORTANT PATENTS RELATED TO CANCER SCREENING APPROVED BY THE PATENT REGISTRY OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DEPARTMENT OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

05/12/2021 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited

中 基 長 壽 科 學 集 團 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as ASIA PACIFIC SILK ROAD INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED亞太絲路投資有限公司)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 767)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REGISTRATION OF IMPORTANT PATENTS RELATED

TO CANCER SCREENING APPROVED BY THE PATENT REGISTRY

OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY DEPARTMENT OF

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE HONG KONG

SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

This announcement is made by Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited (the ''Company'') on a voluntary basis.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company is pleased to announce that important patents related to advanced and non-invasive detection technologies for cancer screening and monitoring owned by the Asian Advanced Medical Testing Center have been registered with the Patent Registry of the Intellectual Property Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Details of the patents are set out below:

Patent Name:

A method for the direct isolation of peripheral blood

mononuclear cells enriched with circulating tumour cells for

use in liquid biopsy

Type:

Invention Patent

Patent Number:

30036746 A

- 1 -

Date of Application: 9 February 2021

Date of Expiry:

9 February 2029

The technology associated with this patent effectively isolates circulating tumour cells directly from peripheral blood for use in liquid biopsy, which simplifies the isolation process for enrichment of circulating tumour cells and improves the recovery efficiency of circulating tumour cells, thus solving the technical bottleneck of losing large numbers of circulating tumour cells with the existing technology.

Patent Name:

A multiplex immunofluorescence staining and bioimaging

method for circulating tumour cells for use in liquid biopsy

Type:

Invention Patent

Patent Number:

30036745 A

Date of Application:

9 February 2021

Date of Expiry:

9 February 2029

The technology associated with the patent allows multiple immunofluorescence staining of circulating tumour cells and the use of optical bioimaging to effectively detect and accurately distinguish multiple types of circulating tumour cells, thus improving the sensitivity and specificity of circulating tumour cell detection, especially so when the number of circulating tumour cells is relatively low.

The technology related to the patents strengthens the leading status of the Company in longevity medical testing by significantly improving the effectiveness and accuracy of early cancer screening, which will help to prevent and treat cancer effectively.

By order of the Board

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited

Yan Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 May 2021

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Yan Li (Chairman)

Mr. Tam Ho Leung Simon

Mr. Wang Hongxin (Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Wang Weixia

Mr. Yeung Siu Keung

Mr. Chai Nan

Ms. Cao Xie Qiong

Non-executive Director

Ms. Choi Ngai Wah

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED
07:42aZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : Voluntary announcement registration of important p..
PU
07:28aZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : Voluntary announcement cooperation agreement
PU
05:28aZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : (1) placing of new shares under general mandate; a..
PU
05/11ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : Seeks $27 Million from Private Placement, Chairman..
MT
04/30ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : Change of directors appointment of chief executive..
PU
04/20ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : Chairman Boosts Stake in Firm; Shares Rally 4%
MT
04/19ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE  : Voluntary announcement acquisition of shares by th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78,4 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2020 -11,5 M -1,48 M -1,48 M
Net cash 2020 32,1 M 4,13 M 4,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -131x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 864 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhong Ji Longevity Science Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHONG JI LONGEVITY SCIENCE GROUP LIMITED94.87%369
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%44 352
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL30.25%26 294
ORIX CORPORATION14.11%19 989
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.13.29%7 337
ACOM CO., LTD.7.03%6 629