    TOP   KYG989A61029

ZHONG YANG FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(TOP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
21.84 USD   -21.04%
04:34pZHONG YANG FINANCIAL : TOP Financial Group Limited Announces Corporate Name Change - Form 6-K
PU
09:51aZhong Yang Financial Changes Name to Top Financial Group
MT
08:01aTOP Financial Group Limited Announces Corporate Name Change
GL
Zhong Yang Financial : TOP Financial Group Limited Announces Corporate Name Change - Form 6-K

07/22/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
TOP Financial Group Limited Announces Corporate Name Change

Hong Kong China, July 22, 2022 - TOP Financial Group Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today announced that on July 13, 2022, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation to change the Company's name from Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited to "TOP Financial Group Limited." Accordingly, the Company amended its Certificate of Incorporation to update its new name. The Company's ordinary shares are trading under the symbol "TOP" and will start trading under the new corporate name "TOP Financial Group Limited" on July 22, 2022..

About TOP Financial Group Limited

Founded in Hong Kong, the Company, through its operating subsidiaries, operates online brokerage platforms specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, and options products.

The trading platforms, which the operating subsidiaries license from third parties enable its investors to trade on renowned stock and futures exchanges around the world, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME"), Hong Kong Futures Exchange ("HKFE"), The New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX"), The Chicago Board of Trade ("CBOT"), The Commodity Exchange ("COMEX"), Eurex Exchange ("EUREX"), ICE Clear Europe Limited ("ICEU"), Singapore Exchange ("SGX"), Australia Securities Exchange ("ASX"), Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad ("BMD"), and Osaka Exchange (OSE). The operating subsidiaries are licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("HKSFC") to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts) regulated activities, and are licensed with the HKSFC to carry out type 4 (advising on securities), type 5 (advising on futures contracts), and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit http://www.zyfgl.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@zyzq.com.hk

Investor Relations:

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Ms. Janice Wang, Managing Partner

Email: IR@changqingconsulting.com

Phone: +1 470-940-3308 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

Disclaimer

Zhong Yang Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 20:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
