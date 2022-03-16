Zhong Yang Technology : On behalf of the mainland subsidiaries to cooperate with the local government on the suspension of epidemic prevention
03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
Provided by: Zhong Yang Technology Co.,Ltd
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16
2.Company name:Dongguan City JMOL Optics Co. Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:NA
6.Content of the report:NA
7.Cause of occurrence:The subsidiaries located in Dongguan, Mainland China-
JMO/JMOL/Eterge(DONG GUAN)were informed,In order to cooperate with the local
government's new crown epidemic prevention work, from 0:00 on March 17th to
March 21st, the work will be completely suspended, and dynamic adjustments
will be made according to the progress of the epidemic and the needs of
epidemic prevention.
8.Countermeasures:The company will carry out production deployment, and the
current status judgment has no significant impact on the company's financial
business.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
