Zhong Yang Technology : On behalf of the mainland subsidiaries to cooperate with the local government on the suspension of epidemic prevention

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/16 2.Company name:Dongguan City JMOL Optics Co. Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:NA 6.Content of the report:NA 7.Cause of occurrence:The subsidiaries located in Dongguan, Mainland China- JMO/JMOL/Eterge(DONG GUAN)were informed,In order to cooperate with the local government's new crown epidemic prevention work, from 0:00 on March 17th to March 21st, the work will be completely suspended, and dynamic adjustments will be made according to the progress of the epidemic and the needs of epidemic prevention. 8.Countermeasures:The company will carry out production deployment, and the current status judgment has no significant impact on the company's financial business. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA