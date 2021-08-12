GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hold near highs; Treasury yields, dollar firm as tapering debate dominates

(Recasts, updates prices)
* European stocks rise for ninth session
* U.S. stock indexes mixed
* Treasury yields rise
* Gold holds above $1,750 level
* Oil prices fall
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks held close to
record highs while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar firmed on
Thursday as the debate continued over when the Federal Reserve
will start to ease stimulus.
Data on Wednesday hinted that U.S. inflation may have
peaked, reassuring investors that the Federal Reserve will not
feel obligated to hasten plans to rein in emergency-level
support of the economy.
However, producer prices on Thursday showed their largest
increase in more than a decade.
Overall, investors believed the possibility of near-term
tapering was receding.
"There continue to be indications that this spike in
inflation is temporary. I don't think we're in a period where
we're anywhere close to a Fed taper," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, which
manages $4 billion in assets.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe, which hit a record
high on Wednesday, gained 0.04%.
U.S. stock indices were mixed after the Dow and S&P 500
closed at record highs on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.47 points,
or 0.04%, to 35,469.5, the S&P 500 gained 10.5 points, or
0.24%, to 4,458.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.42
points, or 0.3%, to 14,809.56.
European stocks equaled their longest winning
streak since 2017, closing up 0.1% and extending gains for a
ninth consecutive session.
U.S. Treasury yields ticked slightly higher, building on
recent gains, after a 30-year bond auction failed to give the
market any convincing direction.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price
to yield 1.3674%, from 1.359% late on Wednesday.
The dollar index rose 0.146%, with the euro
down 0.07% to $1.1729.
Gold prices held slightly above the key $1,750 mark as
expectations of an early taper of the Federal Reserve's asset
purchases eased, offsetting a firmer dollar and yields.
Spot gold was flat at $1,751.77 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures settled 0.1% down at $1,751.80.
BEARS IN THE CHINA SHOP
A significant number of U.S. earnings reports were due later
in the day. Walt Disney will report, along with Airbnb, Doordash
and Chinese internet giant Baidu, whose U.S.-listed shares have
more than halved since February as Beijing makes sweeping
regulatory changes.
Asian shares dropped again overnight,
dragged down by a 0.8% fall in Chinese blue chips and
a 0.5% drop in Hong Kong as weaker-than-expected China
lending data triggered liquidity concerns.
Among the biggest sliders was Chinese online insurer ZhongAn
, which fell 11.5% after state media said China's
banking and insurance regulator would step up scrutiny of online
insurance companies.
Nervous traders have been quick to respond to remarks from
Chinese state media and officials, after many were surprised by
last month's tougher-than-expected new rules for the private
tutoring sector https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-tal-education-expects-hit-new-private-tutoring-rules-2021-07-25,
one of several regulatory crack-downs that have roiled sectors
from technology to property https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27.
Whereas the main all-world stock indexes
have been hitting regular record highs, MSCI's main Asian
benchmark is now down more than 10% from its February peak. Some
Chinese stocks have lost nearly 90%.
"The money is just in the U.S. and European markets right
now, and that's our preferred market too," said Daniel Lam,
senior cross-asset strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth
Management.
Oil prices fell after the International Energy Agency (IEA)
said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would
slow the recovery of global oil demand. nL8N2PJ2GI
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $69.09 per barrel, down 16
cents or 0.2%. Brent crude futures settled at $71.31 per
barrel, down 13 cents or 0.2%.
(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes, Dan Grebler and Chizu
Nomiyama)