Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6060   CNE100002QY7

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(6060)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hold near highs; Treasury yields, dollar firm as tapering debate dominates

08/12/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Recasts, updates prices)

* European stocks rise for ninth session

* U.S. stock indexes mixed

* Treasury yields rise

* Gold holds above $1,750 level

* Oil prices fall

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks held close to record highs while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar firmed on Thursday as the debate continued over when the Federal Reserve will start to ease stimulus.

Data on Wednesday hinted that U.S. inflation may have peaked, reassuring investors that the Federal Reserve will not feel obligated to hasten plans to rein in emergency-level support of the economy.

However, producer prices on Thursday showed their largest increase in more than a decade.

Overall, investors believed the possibility of near-term tapering was receding.

"There continue to be indications that this spike in inflation is temporary. I don't think we're in a period where we're anywhere close to a Fed taper," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, which manages $4 billion in assets.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe, which hit a record high on Wednesday, gained 0.04%.

U.S. stock indices were mixed after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.47 points, or 0.04%, to 35,469.5, the S&P 500 gained 10.5 points, or 0.24%, to 4,458.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.42 points, or 0.3%, to 14,809.56.

European stocks equaled their longest winning streak since 2017, closing up 0.1% and extending gains for a ninth consecutive session.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked slightly higher, building on recent gains, after a 30-year bond auction failed to give the market any convincing direction.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.3674%, from 1.359% late on Wednesday.

The dollar index rose 0.146%, with the euro down 0.07% to $1.1729.

Gold prices held slightly above the key $1,750 mark as expectations of an early taper of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases eased, offsetting a firmer dollar and yields.

Spot gold was flat at $1,751.77 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% down at $1,751.80.

BEARS IN THE CHINA SHOP

A significant number of U.S. earnings reports were due later in the day. Walt Disney will report, along with Airbnb, Doordash and Chinese internet giant Baidu, whose U.S.-listed shares have more than halved since February as Beijing makes sweeping regulatory changes.

Asian shares dropped again overnight, dragged down by a 0.8% fall in Chinese blue chips and a 0.5% drop in Hong Kong as weaker-than-expected China lending data triggered liquidity concerns.

Among the biggest sliders was Chinese online insurer ZhongAn , which fell 11.5% after state media said China's banking and insurance regulator would step up scrutiny of online insurance companies.

Nervous traders have been quick to respond to remarks from Chinese state media and officials, after many were surprised by last month's tougher-than-expected new rules for the private tutoring sector https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-tal-education-expects-hit-new-private-tutoring-rules-2021-07-25, one of several regulatory crack-downs that have roiled sectors from technology to property https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27.

Whereas the main all-world stock indexes have been hitting regular record highs, MSCI's main Asian benchmark is now down more than 10% from its February peak. Some Chinese stocks have lost nearly 90%.

"The money is just in the U.S. and European markets right now, and that's our preferred market too," said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth Management.

Oil prices fell after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. nL8N2PJ2GI

U.S. crude oil futures settled at $69.09 per barrel, down 16 cents or 0.2%. Brent crude futures settled at $71.31 per barrel, down 13 cents or 0.2%.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes, Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
03:17pGLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hold near highs; Treasury yields, dollar firm as taperi..
RE
02:08aAsian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
RE
12:44aCHINA EVERGRANDE : HK stocks fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns
RE
08/11MARKET CHATTER : China Goes After Online Insurers on Ongoing Crackdown
MT
08/02ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Announcement in relation to the receipt of the ..
PU
07/27ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Nomura Adjusts ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance's P..
MT
07/20ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Yifan Li as..
CI
07/18China Auctions Off 99% of Insurer Anbang For Over $5 Billion
MT
07/15ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Books $1.5 Billion Insurance Premiums in H1; Sh..
MT
07/14ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. Announces Gross Written Premium Resu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 618 M 3 491 M 3 491 M
Net income 2021 763 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2021 886 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 559 M 7 140 M 8 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 033
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,80 CNY
Average target price 43,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Jiang CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Gao Feng Li Chief Financial & Investment Officer, Vice GM
Ya Ping Ou Chairman
Yuping Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Bo Zhang Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.4.42%8 068
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.84%46 249
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.36%40 097
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.28%38 973
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.39%34 119
SAMPO OYJ24.47%28 045