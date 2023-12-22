ZHONGCHAO INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares and per share data)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,286,821 $ 11,520,453 Short-term investments 936,098 518,416 Accounts receivable, net 3,364,768 6,772,988 Inventories 513,457 189,106 Prepayments 1,127,732 1,027,989 Prepayments - related parties 1,048 115,989 Loans receivable 275,813 1,840,000 Due from affiliates - 226,179 Other current assets 1,048,364 493,040 Total Current Assets 18,554,101 22,704,160 Investment in equity method investees 1,121,783 1,179,300 Investment in an equity security 84,606 84,606 Goodwill 5,485,862 5,767,504 Property and equipment, net 2,390,737 3,890,947 Deposit and prepayment for properties 11,722 239,481 Prepayments for lease of land 279,591 304,787 Intangible assets, net 711,487 912,054 Right of use assets 1,373,612 1,666,777 Deferred tax assets 512,622 1,864,729 Total Assets $ 30,526,123 $ 38,614,345 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,475 $ 140,834 Advances from customers 384,981 395,263 Income tax payable 130,514 2,292,765 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 386,133 480,633 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 832,839 855,540 Total Current Liabilities 1,740,942 4,165,035 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 1,056,764 1,221,845 Deferred tax liabilities 556,044 208,200 Total Liabilities 3,353,750 5,595,080 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Class A Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 20,531,423 and 20,531,423 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,054 2,054 Class B Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,497,715 and 5,497,715 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 550 550 Additional paid-in capital 25,060,797 24,998,388 Statutory reserve 1,315,017 1,315,017 (Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings (597,553 ) 4,124,037 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,492,919 ) (511,824 ) Total Zhongchao Inc. Shareholders' Equity 24,287,946 29,928,222 Non-controlling interests 2,884,427 3,091,043 Total Equity 27,172,373 33,019,265 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 30,526,123 $ 38,614,345

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares and per share data)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues: Services $ 4,856,333 $ 7,295,439 Products 5,519,837 - Total revenues 10,376,170 7,295,439 Cost of revenues: Services (2,710,770 ) (2,236,718 ) Products (3,342,061 ) - Total cost of revenues (6,052,831 ) (2,236,718 ) Gross Profit 4,323,339 5,058,721 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses (3,945,328 ) (1,316,733 ) General and administrative expenses (4,639,182 ) (3,046,045 ) Research and development expenses (298,987 ) (153,290 ) Impairment of property and equipment (1,464,413 ) - Total Operating Expenses (10,347,910 ) (4,516,068 ) (Loss) Income from Operations (6,024,571 ) 542,653 Interest income, net 57,430 82,913 Other income (expenses), net 784,979 (247,327 ) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (5,182,162 ) 378,239 Income tax benefits (expenses) 402,304 (284,695 ) Net (Loss) Income (4,779,858 ) 93,544 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 58,268 - Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s shareholders (4,721,590 ) 93,544 Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,129,443 ) (1,328,591 ) Comprehensive Loss (5,909,301 ) (1,235,047 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 206,616 - Net Loss Attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s shareholders $ (5,702,685 ) $ (1,235,047 ) Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic and Diluted 26,029,138 25,976,000 (Loss) Earnings per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ 0.00

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Accumulated Accumulated

other Ordinary share Additional Deficit) comprehensive Non- Class A Class B paid-in Statutory Retained (loss) controlling Total Shares Amount Shares Amount capital Reserve earning income interest equity Balance as of December 31, 2022 20,531,423 $ 2,054 5,497,715 $ 550 $ 24,998,388 $ 1,315,017 $ 4,124,037 $ (511,824 ) $ 3,091,043 $ 33,019,265 Share-based compensation expenses - - - - 62,409 - - - - 62,409 Net loss - - - - - - (4,721,590 ) - (58,268 ) (4,779,858 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - - (981,095 ) (148,348 ) (1,129,443 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 20,531,423 $ 2,054 5,497,715 $ 550 $ 25,060,797 $ 1,315,017 $ (597,553 ) $ (1,492,919 ) $ 2,884,427 $ 27,172,373

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Ordinary share Additional Accumulated other Class A Class B paid-in Statutory Retained comprehensive Total Shares Amount Shares Amount capital Reserve earning Income (loss) equity Balance as of December 31, 2021 19,435,423 $ 1,946 5,497,715 $ 550 $ 22,986,975 $ 1,199,054 $ 7,180,891 $ 1,197,006 $ 32,566,422 Ordinary shares issued in a shelf offering 1,060,000 106 - - 1,850,368 - - - 1,850,474 Share-based compensation expenses - - - - 85,703 - - - 85,703 Net income - - - - - - 93,544 - 93,544 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - - (1,328,591 ) (1,328,591 ) Balance as of June 30, 2022 20,513,423 $ 2,052 5,497,715 $ 550 $ 24,923,046 $ 1,199,054 $ 7,274,435 $ (131,585 ) $ 33,267,552

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (4,779,858 ) $ 93,544 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 276,391 128,356 Writing off accounts receivable 1,286,280 - Reversal of provision of doubtful accounts (72,605 ) - Loss from disposal of property and equipment 1,466,469 - Amortization of right of use assets 259,883 183,132 Recognition of share-based compensation expenses 62,409 85,703 Deferred tax expenses (benefits) (378,162 ) (29,296 ) Equity investment loss (74 ) 61,774 Changes in fair value of short-term investments (592,141 ) 234,652 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,007,725 (942,164 ) Prepayments (151,410 ) (813,023 ) Prepayments - related party 114,372 - Inventories (349,138 ) - Other current assets (613,086 ) 79,119 Accounts payable (133,425 ) (13,515 ) Advances from customers 9,440 20,991 Income tax payable (78,043 ) 235,956 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,179 (30,266 ) Lease liabilities (222,909 ) (91,584 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (1,853,153 ) (796,621 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,269 ) (25,291 ) Purchases of intangible assets - (15,434 ) Prepayments for a long-term investment - (617,370 ) Loans to third parties (288,671 ) (971,712 ) Repayment of loans from third parties 1,840,000 1,165,041 Due from affiliates 225,163 (2,233,335 ) Investments in short-term investments (522,920 ) (996,638 ) Proceeds from redemption of short-term investments 697,379 533,747 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 1,938,682 (3,160,992 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in connection with a shelf offering - 1,850,474 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities - 1,850,474 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (319,161 ) (326,486 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (233,632 ) (2,433,625 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,520,453 13,914,982 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,286,821 $ 11,481,357 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for income tax $ 78,043 $ 78,034 Noncash investing activities Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 16,436 $ 1,771,361 Addition of property and equipment from deposit and prepayment for properties $ 238,406 $ - Net off deferred tax assets with income tax payable $ 2,067,833 $ -

