Zhongchao : Letter of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

September 27, 2022
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Office of the Chief Accountant
100 F Street, NE
Washington, DC 20549
CIK: 0001785566
Dear Sir or Madam:
We have read the statements made by Zhongchao Inc. (the "Company") on Form 6-K dated September 27, 2022. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm in the Form 6-K; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Marcum Asia CPAs LLP
Marcum Asia CPAs LLP (Formerly Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP)
New York, New York
