  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zhongchao Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZCMD   KYG9897X1079

ZHONGCHAO INC.

(ZCMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
1.180 USD   +4.42%
05:46pZhongchao : Letter of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
09/15Zhongchao Inc. Establishes Zhixun Internet Hospital to Provide Patient with Management Services Focusing on the Oncology and Other Major Diseases
PR
09/15Zhongchao Inc. Establishes Zhixun Internet Hospital to Provide Patient with Management Services Focusing on the Oncology and Other Major Diseases
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhongchao : Letter of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 27, 2022 - Form 6-K

09/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
September 27, 2022

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Office of the Chief Accountant

100 F Street, NE

Washington, DC 20549

Re: Zhongchao Inc.

CIK: 0001785566

Dear Sir or Madam:

We have read the statements made by Zhongchao Inc. (the "Company") on Form 6-K dated September 27, 2022. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm in the Form 6-K; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Marcum Asia CPAs LLP
Marcum Asia CPAs LLP (Formerly Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP)
New York, New York

NEW YORK OFFICE ● 7 Penn Plaza ● Suite 830 ● New York, New York ● 10001

Phone 646.442.4845 ● Fax 646.349.5200 ● www.marcumasia.com

Disclaimer

Zhongchao Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:45:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
