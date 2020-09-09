Zhongguancun Science Tech Leasing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 關 村 科 技 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1601)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUANCE OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

This announcement is made by Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Reference are made to the supplemental notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated June 5, 2020 and the poll results announcement of the Company dated June 24, 2020 in relation to, among other things, the general mandate to issue bonds and asset securitization products of the Company. The Board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to announce that the establishment of the "Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing the Fifth Asset-backed Securities Program" (the "ABS Program") was completed on September 9, 2020, of which Capital Securities Co., Ltd., an independent third party of the Company and its connected person (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited), is the manager of the ABS Program. The relevant record filing procedure with the Asset Management Association of China is expected to be completed within 5 working days after the establishment of the ABS Program.

Under the ABS Program, the Company has issued asset-backed securities (the "ABS") backed by the account receivables in respect of the finance lease receivables sold to qualified investors in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The total issue size of the ABS Program is RMB574,000,000 and the ABS have been listed and circulated on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since September 9, 2020.