Zhongguancun Science Tech Leasing : FORM OF PROXY FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

中 關 村 科 技 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1601)

FORM OF PROXY FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

(address as shown in the register of members of the Company) being the registered holder(s) ofH shares/domestic

shares (Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby appoint THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE MEETING (Note 3) ,orofas my/our

proxy to attend and act for me/us at the 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Floor 6, Suite 7, Courtyard 2, No. 1 West Third Ring North Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China") (and at any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM. I/We hereby instruct my/ our proxy(ies) to vote on the resolutions in accordance with the instructions set out in the box below (Note 4) . In case of no instructions, the proxy may vote on the resolutions at his/her/its own discretion.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number and indicate the class of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number and class of shares are inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please cross out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING, OR " and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy(ies) desired in the spaces provided. A holder of shares of the Company may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the AGM. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT .

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN" . Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.

The full descriptions of the resolutions proposed to be considered and approved at the AGM are set out in the circular of the Company dated April 21, 2021, which is also available at the Company's website www.zgclease.com. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of a director or attorney duly authorised to sign the same.

In the case of joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he was solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s).