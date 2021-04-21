Zhongguancun Science Tech Leasing : PROGRESS OF COMPLETION OF THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 關 村 科 技 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1601)

PROGRESS OF COMPLETION OF THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION

References are made to the announcements of Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated February 8, 2021, March 17, 2021, April 7, 2021, April 12, 2021 and April 14, 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to the H share full circulation of the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company has completed the application to China Clearing, Shenzhen Branch and maintains a detailed record of the initial holding of the Converted H Shares held by the relevant holders, which was 160,000,000 shares. The application for a domestic transaction commission code and abbreviation (domestic transaction commission code: 299917; abbreviation: 科技租賃) submitted by the Company has been confirmed by China Clearing, Shenzhen Branch pursuant to the authorization of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Participating Shareholders who are PRC nationals have opened a specified fund account for H Share "Full Circulation" at GTJA and have activated the license right. After completing the overseas shareholding registration and other procedures, the Participating Shareholders may elect to trade at such opportunity according to their wishes.

By order of the Board

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd.

DUAN Hongwei

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, April 21, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. HE Rongfeng and Mr. HUANG Wen as executive Directors, Mr. DUAN Hongwei, Mr. LOU Yixiang and Mr. ZHANG Shuqing as non-executive Directors, and Mr. CHENG Dongyue, Mr. WU Tak Lung and Ms. LIN Zhen as independent non-executive Directors.