  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1601   CNE100003Q08

ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.

(1601)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Zhongguancun Science Tech Leasing : PROGRESS OF COMPLETION OF THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION

04/21/2021 | 10:44am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 關 村 科 技 租 賃 股 份 有 限 公 司

ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1601)

PROGRESS OF COMPLETION OF THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION

References are made to the announcements of Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated February 8, 2021, March 17, 2021, April 7, 2021, April 12, 2021 and April 14, 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to the H share full circulation of the Company. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company has completed the application to China Clearing, Shenzhen Branch and maintains a detailed record of the initial holding of the Converted H Shares held by the relevant holders, which was 160,000,000 shares. The application for a domestic transaction commission code and abbreviation (domestic transaction commission code: 299917; abbreviation: 科技租賃) submitted by the Company has been confirmed by China Clearing, Shenzhen Branch pursuant to the authorization of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Participating Shareholders who are PRC nationals have opened a specified fund account for H Share "Full Circulation" at GTJA and have activated the license right. After completing the overseas shareholding registration and other procedures, the Participating Shareholders may elect to trade at such opportunity according to their wishes.

By order of the Board

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd.

DUAN Hongwei

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, April 21, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. HE Rongfeng and Mr. HUANG Wen as executive Directors, Mr. DUAN Hongwei, Mr. LOU Yixiang and Mr. ZHANG Shuqing as non-executive Directors, and Mr. CHENG Dongyue, Mr. WU Tak Lung and Ms. LIN Zhen as independent non-executive Directors.

Zhongguancun Science Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 629 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 1 362 M 210 M 210 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 8,77%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,33 CNY
Last Close Price 1,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rong Feng He General Manager & Executive Director
Wen Huang CFO, Board Secretary & Executive Director
Hong Wei Duan Chairman
Jian Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dong Yue Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE-TECH LEASING CO., LTD.0.00%206
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.34.86%17 397
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.125.25%7 376
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION8.98%6 454
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.2.54%2 596
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)13.30%1 838
