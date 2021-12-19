Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Xie Zhikun, the founder
of Chinese investment conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group,
has died aged 61 after suffering a heart attack in Beijing on
Saturday, according to a statement posted on the company's
website.
Founded in 1995, the company's porfolio covers a broad range
of businesses including new energy vehicles, mining, industry,
and property, according to the website.
It is involved in six licensed financial institutions and
four wealth management companies, according to its company
website, including Zhongrong International Trust, a major
investment arm the conglomerate gained control of in 2009.
The trust said it had 765.4 billion yuan ($120.07 billion)
of assets as of the end of 2019.
Zhongzhi's investments also include several companies listed
in China and Hong Kong, such as Zhongjin Technology Services
Group Co Ltd, formerly ZZ Capital International, and
Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry.
Liu Yang, chairman of Zhongrong International Trust, would
lead a "funeral committee" for Xie Zhikun, a separate post on
the company's website said on Saturday.
($1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan renminbi)
