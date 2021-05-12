Zhongliang : ISSUANCE OF US$300,000,000 8.5% GREEN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 05/12/2021 | 05:32am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States. The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the Notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ''Financial Promotion Order'')), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as ''relevant persons''). In the United Kingdom, the Notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. Zhongliang Holdings Group Company Limited 中 梁 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 2772) ISSUANCE OF US$300,000,000 8.5% GREEN SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 On 10 May 2021, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers in connection with the Notes Issue. No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as distribution to retail is prohibited in the European Economic Area. No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in the United Kingdom. - 1 - The Company will seek a listing of the Notes on the Stock Exchange. A confirmation of the eligibility for the listing of the Notes has been received from the Stock Exchange for the listing of the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors only as described in the offering memorandum. Admission of the Notes to the Stock Exchange is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Notes. THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT Date: 10 May 2021 Parties to the Purchase Agreement the Company; the Subsidiary Guarantors; and the Initial Purchasers. The Initial Purchasers are the joint global coordinators, the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and sale of the Notes. They are also the initial purchasers of the Notes. The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch are also the joint green structuring advisors of the Notes Issue. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Initial Purchasers is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons. No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as distribution to retail is prohibited in the European Economic Area. No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in the United Kingdom. The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees will only be offered and sold by the initial purchasers of the Notes outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. None of the Notes nor the Subsidiary Guarantees will be offered to the public in Hong Kong. - 2 - Principal terms of the Notes The following is a summary of certain provisions of the Notes and the Indenture. This summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions of the Indenture, the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees and the JV Subsidiary Guarantees, if any. Notes Offered Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$300,000,000. The Notes will mature on 19 May 2022, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with the terms thereof. Offering Price The offering price of the Notes will be 99.186% of the principal amount of the Notes. Interest and Interest Payment Dates The Notes will bear interest from (and including) 20 May 2021 at the rate of 8.5% per annum, payable in arrears on 20 November 2021 and 19 May 2022. Ranking of the Notes The Notes are (1) general obligations of the Company; (2) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes; (3) at least pari passu in right of payment with the Existing Notes (as defined in the Indenture) and all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law); (4) guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations; (5) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations (if any) of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any), to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor; and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the Non-Guarantor Subsidiaries (as defined in the Indenture). Events of default The events of default under the Notes include, among others: (a) default in the payment of principal of (or premium, if any, on) the Notes when the same becomes due and payable at maturity, upon acceleration, redemption or otherwise; (b) default in the payment of interest on any Note when the same becomes due and payable, and such default continues for a period of 30 consecutive days; (c) default in the performance or breach of the provisions of certain covenants under the Indenture relating to consolidation, merger and sale of assets or the failure by the Company to make or consummate an offer to purchase in the manner described in the Indenture; default by the Company or certain of its subsidiaries in the performance of or breaches of any other covenant or agreement in the Indenture or under the Notes (other than a default specified in - 3 - (a), (b) or (c) above) and such default or breach continues for a period of 30 consecutive days after written notice by China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited as trustee or the holders of 25% or more in aggregate principal amount of the Notes; (e) there occurs with respect to any indebtedness of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries having an outstanding principal amount of US$30.0 million (or the dollar equivalent thereof) or more in the aggregate for all such indebtedness (i) an event of default that has caused the holder thereof to declare such indebtedness to be due and payable prior to its stated maturity and/or (ii) the failure to make a principal or interest payment when due; (f) one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries and are not paid or discharged, and there is a period of 60 consecutive days following entry of the final judgment or order that causes the aggregate amount for all such final judgments or orders outstanding and not paid or discharged against all such persons to exceed US$30.0 million (or the dollar equivalent thereof) during which a stay of enforcement, by reason of a pending appeal or otherwise, is not in effect; (g) an involuntary case or other proceeding is commenced against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries with respect to it or its debts under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law seeking the appointment of a receiver, liquidator, assignee, custodian, trustee, sequestrator or similar official of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries or for any substantial part of the property and assets of the Company or certain of its subsidiaries, and such involuntary case or other proceeding remains undismissed and unstayed for a period of 60 consecutive days or an order for relief is entered against the Company or certain of its subsidiaries under any applicable bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar law; (h) the Company or certain of its subsidiaries commence voluntary bankruptcy, insolvency or other similar proceedings, consent to such similar action or effect any general assignment for the benefit of creditors; and (i) any Subsidiary Guarantor or JV Subsidiary Guarantor (if any) denies or disaffirms its obligations under its guarantee or, except as permitted by the Indenture, any such guarantee being determined to be unenforceable or invalid or for any reason ceasing to be in full force and effect. If an event of default (other than an event of default specified in (g) or (h) above) occurs and is continuing under the Indenture, the trustee or the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding, may, by written notice to the Company, declare the principal of, premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to be immediately due and payable. If an event of default specified in clause (g) or (h) above occurs, the principal of, the premium, if any, and accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes then outstanding shall automatically become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the trustee or any holder. Covenants The Notes and the Indenture will limit the Company's ability and the ability of certain of its subsidiaries to, among other things: incur additional indebtedness and issue disqualified or preferred stock; make investments, dividend payments or other specified restricted payments; - 4 - issue or sell capital stock of certain of its subsidiaries; guarantee indebtedness of certain of its subsidiaries; sell assets; create liens; enter into sale and leaseback transactions; engage in any business other than permitted business; enter into agreements that restrict certain of its subsidiaries ' ability to pay dividends, transfer assets or make intercompany loans; enter into transactions with shareholders or affiliates; and effect a consolidation or merger. Optional Redemption At any time prior to 19 May 2022, the Company may, at its option, redeem the Notes, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus the applicable premium as of, and accrued and unpaid interest (if any) to (but not including), the redemption date. Neither the trustee nor the paying agent is responsible for calculating or verifying the applicable premium. At any time prior to 19 May 2022, the Company may, at its option, redeem up to 35% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes with the net cash proceeds of one or more sales of common stock of the Company in an equity offering at a redemption price of 108.5% of the principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date; provided that at least 65% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes originally issued on the original issue date (including the aggregate principal amount of any Additional Notes (as defined in the Indenture) on the date on which such Additional Notes were issued) remains outstanding after each such redemption and any such redemption takes place within 60 days after the closing of the related equity offering. Reasons for the Notes Issue The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Issue for refinancing of existing indebtedness in accordance with its sustainable finance framework. The Company may adjust its plans in response to changing market conditions and, thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Zhongliang Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:31:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ZHONGLIANG HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 05:32a ZHONGLIANG : Issuance of us$300,000,000 8.5% green senior notes due 2022 PU 05/10 ZHONGLIANG : to Issue $300 Million of 8.5% Green Bonds Due 2022 MT 05/10 OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH OF ITS OU : XS2189801041; Common Code: 218980104; Sto.. PU 05/09 ZHONGLIANG : to Repurchase Outstanding $250 Million of 8.75% Bonds Due This Yea.. MT 05/06 ZHONGLIANG : Unaudited operating statistics for april 2021 PU 05/05 ZHONGLIANG : Logs Over $2 Billion Property Sales in April MT 04/30 ZHONGLIANG : Proxy form for the annual general meeting to be held on thursday, .. PU 04/30 ZHONGLIANG : Proposed granting of general mandates to issue shares and to buy b.. PU 04/06 ZHONGLIANG : Total Property Sales in March Reach $2.6 Billion MT 04/06 ZHONGLIANG : Unaudited operating statistics for march 2021 PU