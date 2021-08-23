Log in
    5SR   SG2C76966531

ZHONGMIN BAIHUI RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(5SR)
General Announcement::ZHONGMIN BAIHUI QUANGANG NANSHAN STORE OPENED

08/23/2021 | 06:44am EDT
Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd.

80 Marine Parade Road #13-07 Parkway Parade, Singapore 629528 Tel: (65) 6440 5297 / Fax: (65) 6440 5274 (Company Registration No.: 200411929C)

MEDIA RELEASE

23 August 2021

Quangang Supermarket Opened

  • Quangang Nanshan Store operational from 20 August 2021
  • 20th store of the Group

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd., ("Zhongmin Baihui", "中闽百汇" or "the Group"), an established PRC retail brand that operates and manages a chain of department stores and supermarkets, wishes to announce that it has opened a new store, the Zhongmin Baihui Supermarket Quangang Nanshan Store, in Quangang, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province on 20th August 2021. The new 1,200 sqm store is located in the busy Quangang downtown area at the intersection of Zhongxin Road and Nanshan Zhong Road and will add to the Group's current Zhongmin Baihui store network.

With the addition of the Quangang Supermarket, the Group will now have 20 stores under the Zhongmin Baihui brand name, comprising 17 self-owned stores and 3 managed stores, with a total GFA of 220,300 sqm, and a 210,000 sqm outlet store in Changsha.

"With the opening of the Quangang Nanshan Store, our footprint in Fujian continues to grow."

  • Mr. Lee Swee Keng ("李瑞庆"), Executive Chairman of Zhongmin Baihui

About Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. ("Zhongmin Baihui")

Zhongmin Baihui is principally engaged in the ownership, operation and management of department stores and supermarkets in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") under the name, "中闽百汇". The first store was opened in Anxi County, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province in 1997. The Group has expanded its footprint in Fujian to 20 stores, spanning an aggregate gross floor area of over 200,000 sqm. An associated company operates and manages an outlet mall in Changsha, Hunan Province.

With over 20 years of strong retail reputation under the "中闽百汇" brand name, the Group offers a pleasant shopping experience with a wide variety of quality merchandise, lifestyle products and customer-oriented services catering to the middle-income consumers.

For more information, visit http://www.zhongminbaihui.com.sg or email enquiry@zhongminbaihui.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
