Waiver::ACRA Approval for Second EOT to hold AGM and file AR for FY2020

ZHONGMIN BAIHUI RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration No. 200411929C)

(the "Company")

APPROVAL FROM THE ACCOUNTING AND CORPORATE REGULATORY AUTHORITY FOR A SECOND EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND FILE ITS ANNUAL RETURN FOR ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors of Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. (the " Company ", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the " Group ") refers to its announcement dated 11 June 2021 and 28 June 2021 (the " Previous Announcements "). Unless defined otherwise, all capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements. The Board wishes to inform that ACRA had, on 7 July 2021, granted approval to the Company's application for the Second AGM Extension of Time and the Second AR Extension of Time to hold its FY2020 AGM by 29 July 2021 and to file its annual return by 29 August 2021 respectively. As stated in the Company's announcement dated 28 June 2021, the Board confirms that the Company has also received approval from SGX-ST on 28 June 2021 in relation to the Second AGM Extension of Time and Second AR Extension of Time. Following the disclosures in this announcement, the Company has complied with the Waiver Conditions set out in paragraph 3.4 of the 28 June 2021 announcement with respect to the Company's application to SGX-ST in relation to the Second AGM Extension of Time and Second AR Extension of Time.

By Order of the Board

Lee Swee Keng

Executive Chairman

8 July 2021