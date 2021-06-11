Waiver::Application for Second Waiver from Compliance and Second EOT to Hold AGM and File AR for FY2020

ZHONGMIN BAIHUI RETAIL GROUP LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration No. 200411929C)

(the "Company")

APPLICATION FOR A SECOND WAIVER FROM COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 707(1) OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL AND A SECOND EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

AND FILE ITS ANNUAL RETURN FOR ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 ("FY2020")

The Board of Directors of Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the "Group") (the "Board") refers to the announcements released by the Company on 1 March 2021, 12 April 2021, 22 April 2021, 23 April 2021, 10 May 2021 and 19 May 2021 in relation to the approvals granted to the Company from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA") for the AGM Extension of Time and AR Extension of Time. Unless otherwise defined here, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have meaning ascribed to them in the 1 March 2021, 12 April 2021, 22 April 2021, 23 April 2021, 10 May 2021 and 19 May 2021 announcements.

The Board wishes to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Company is not in the position to meet its current deadline to hold its AGM and file its annual returns for FY2020, being 29 June 2021 and 30 July 2021, respectively. The Company has on 11 June 2021 applied to (i) SGX-ST for a second waiver from having to comply with Rule 707(1) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST and for a second extension of time for a period of thirty (30) days to hold the Company's FY2020 AGM from the current deadline of 29 June 2021 to 29 July 2021 (the "Second AGM Extension of Time"); and (ii) ACRA for the Second AGM Extension of Time and a second extension of time for a period of thirty (30) days to file the Company's annual return for FY2020 from the current deadline of 30 July 2021 to 29 August 2021 (the "Second AR Extension of Time").

The grounds for the Company's application for the AGM Extension of Time and AR Extension of Time as elaborated in the 12 April 2021 announcement continue to affect the Company's efforts to complete its audit fieldwork and review for FY2020.

The grounds for the Company's application for the Second AGM Extension of Time and Second AR Extension of Time are as follows: