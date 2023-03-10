Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Zhongmin Energy Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600163   CNE000000W62

ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.

(600163)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
5.400 CNY   -2.00%
03/10China's Liu Jinguo elected as National Supervisory Commission chief
RE
03/10China's Liu Jinguo nominated as candidate for national supervisory commission director
RE
03/10Zhang jun nominated candidate for china's top court president-xi…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZHANG JUN NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR CHINA'S TOP COURT PRESIDENT-XI…

03/10/2023 | 08:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZHANG JUN NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR CHINA'S TOP COURT PRESIDENT-XINHUA


© Reuters 2023
All news about ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.
03/10China's Liu Jinguo elected as National Supervisory Commission chief
RE
03/10China's Liu Jinguo nominated as candidate for national supervisory commission director
RE
03/10Zhang jun nominated candidate for china's top court president-xi…
RE
03/05Factbox-Schedule of China's annual parliamentary meeting
RE
02/21Russia rails at UN move on Ukraine, China readies 'position paper'
RE
02/21Putin suspends nuclear pact, Biden says support for Ukraine 'will not waver'
RE
02/21Nord Stream blast inquiries ongoing, Denmark, Sweden, Germany tell UN
RE
02/20Russia urges Sweden again to share Nord Stream probe findings
RE
02/15Hong Kong stocks rebound tracking U.S. gains; China shares rise
RE
01/24U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 908 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 848 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 276 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zhongmin Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,40 CNY
Average target price 7,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zheng Guo General Manager & Director
Li You Chief Financial Officer
Jun Zhang Chairman
Shang Ying Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bo Hong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.0.56%1 484
CHINA THREE GORGES RENEWABLES (GROUP) CO.,LTD.-1.77%22 937
CHINA LONGYUAN POWER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED1.78%10 368
TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC.5.78%2 306
TERNA ENERGY S.A.-8.15%2 281
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-7.96%2 210