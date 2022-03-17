Log in
    881   KYG9894K1085

ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(881)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Zhongsheng Group Posts 2021 Profit Rise on Higher Car Sales

03/17/2022 | 05:02am EDT
By Yongchang Chin

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd.'s net profit grew in 2021 due mainly to higher car sales as the global shortage of semiconductor chips eased, the company said Thursday.

Full-year net profit rose to 8.33 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) from CNY5.54 billion in 2020. Revenue came in at CNY175.10 billion, versus CNY148.35 billion.

The car-dealership company's new car sales rose 5.5% on year to 528,154 units, with the luxury segment accounting for more than half of total units sold.

The easing of supply-chain issues affecting semiconductor chips and other materials in the fourth quarter helped boost car sales, Zhongsheng said.

It expects the chip supply to keep improving in 2022 and continue supporting sales. Meanwhile, the easing of the pandemic and consumers' desire to upgrade their vehicles should help maintain steady growth in the luxury-car market, the company said.

Zhongsheng also said it plans to develop its pre-owned and electric vehicle businesses.


Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 0057ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.3558 Delayed Quote.0.09%
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.28% 51.65 Delayed Quote.-16.94%
Financials
Sales 2021 181 B 28 480 M 28 480 M
Net income 2021 7 893 M 1 243 M 1 243 M
Net Debt 2021 13 990 M 2 203 M 2 203 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 99 051 M 15 595 M 15 595 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33 201
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 41,01 CNY
Average target price 74,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guo Qiang Li President, Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ning Yu Joint Chief Financial Officer
Yi Huang Chairman
Jin Jun Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Ying Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.94%15 595
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-1.77%7 823
D'IETEREN GROUP-24.77%7 086
AUTONATION, INC.0.91%7 072
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.11.58%4 301
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-6.26%2 899