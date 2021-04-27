Zhongtian International : Corporate Communications of Zhongtian International Limited

ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中天國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02379)

28 April 2021

Dear Shareholder,

Corporate Communications of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company")

We are pleased to enclose the following corporate communication(s) (the "Corporate Communication(s)") of the Company for your attention:

2020 Annual Report; Circular dated 28 April 2021 with respect to the proposals on the re-election of retiring directors, general mandates to repurchase and issue shares, the change of company name and notice of annual general meeting; and Proxy form for use at annual general meeting.

Shareholders who have selected to receive either the English or the Chinese version of the Corporate Communications may request a copy in the other language by completing and returning the enclosed request for change form (the "Request for Change Form") to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Registrar"). If you post the Request for Change Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Request for Change Form to the Company. If you are mailing the Request for Change Form from overseas, please use the enclosed postage pre-paid envelope provided.

Furthermore, you are entitled at any time to change your choice of the means of receipt (either in printed form or via the Company's website) and/or language(s) (either English only or Chinese only or both languages) of Corporate Communications by notice in writing to the Registrar at the above address or by sending an email to the Registrar at is- ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the duly completed and signed Request for Change Form to the Registrar at is-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Shareholders should receive both English and Chinese versions of the above Corporate Communications since both languages are bound together into one document.

The Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese are available on the Company's website at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/zhongtian in an accessible format and have been submitted to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for publication on the HKEX news website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact us by calling the Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Zhongtian International Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Encl.