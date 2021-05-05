Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Zhongtian International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2379   KYG989151207

ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(2379)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zhongtian International : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

05/05/2021 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中天國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02379)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company (the "Announcements") (i) dated 3 June 2020 relating to the Receivership may result in the sale of the Charged Shares to other third-party purchasers (the "Possible Transaction"); and (ii) dated 3 July 2020, 14 July 2020, 3 August 2020, 3 September 2020, 8 October 2020, 3 November 2020, 4 December 2020, 5 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 5 March 2021 and 9 April 2021 relating to the monthly update of the Possible Transaction. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

Since the last monthly update announcement of the Company dated 9 April 2021, repeated enquiries had been made by the Company to the Receiver and his legal representative on 3 May 2021, 4 May 2021 and 5 May 2021 respectively, as to the latest process on the Receivership and Charged Shares (the "Status of the Charged Shares"). As at the date of this announcement, having taken the best efforts to enquire the Status of the Charged Shares, the Company has received no new information from the Receiver thereof.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Transaction will be made until the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

- 1 -

Warnings: There is no assurance that the Receivership will result in a change of control and lead to a general offer under Rule 26.1 of Takeovers Code. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

Zhongtian International Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Qingdao City, Shandong Province, the PRC, 5 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Chen Jun (Chairman)

Ms. Su Haiqing

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Cui Haitao

Ms. Chan Chak Kwan

Mr. Liu Jin Lu

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Zhongtian International Limited published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 08:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
04:39aZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of t..
PU
04/27ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Corporate Communications of Zhongtian International L..
PU
04/27ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Request for change form
PU
04/27ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Notification of publication of Corporate Communicatio..
PU
04/16ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Seeks Name Change amid Renewable Energy Push; Shares ..
MT
04/15ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Proposed change of company name
PU
04/02ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Swings to Loss in 2020 on Surge in Fair Value Loss
MT
03/30ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Secures Construction Plan Permit for China Complex
MT
2020ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Corporate Communications of Zhongtian International L..
PU
2020ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL  : Notification of publication of Corporate Communicatio..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48,6 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
Net income 2020 -238 M -36,7 M -36,7 M
Net Debt 2020 780 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 125 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,9x
EV / Sales 2020 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zhongtian International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin Lu Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Tao Cui Independent Non-Executive Director
Chak Kwan Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Qing Su Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-6.41%19
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.17%38 443
HEXAGON AB9.71%34 448
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED12.67%26 921
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.45%25 183
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED12.80%16 023
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ