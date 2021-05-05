Zhongtian International : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHONGTIAN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中天國際控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02379)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company (the "Announcements") (i) dated 3 June 2020 relating to the Receivership may result in the sale of the Charged Shares to other third-party purchasers (the "Possible Transaction"); and (ii) dated 3 July 2020, 14 July 2020, 3 August 2020, 3 September 2020, 8 October 2020, 3 November 2020, 4 December 2020, 5 January 2021, 4 February 2021, 5 March 2021 and 9 April 2021 relating to the monthly update of the Possible Transaction. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

Since the last monthly update announcement of the Company dated 9 April 2021, repeated enquiries had been made by the Company to the Receiver and his legal representative on 3 May 2021, 4 May 2021 and 5 May 2021 respectively, as to the latest process on the Receivership and Charged Shares (the "Status of the Charged Shares"). As at the date of this announcement, having taken the best efforts to enquire the Status of the Charged Shares, the Company has received no new information from the Receiver thereof.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Transaction will be made until the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).